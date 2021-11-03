Audiences 8 pm: What score for the scoop of “Daily” last night on TMC which broadcast a cross interview with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen?

Yann Barthès’ TMC show “Quotidien” yesterday offered a duplex with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, as part of the promotion of the book they are co-signing, “Born in the USA”.
An interview recorded in duplex from the United States and which aired last night in the second part of the show.
A real communication coup, but which audience and the French were sensitive to this scoop? Here is the answer with the Médiamétrie hearings which have just been published: and huge surprise because Quotidien was beaten by Touche not at my post, which recorded almost 200,000 more viewers than TMC.
The 8 p.m. newscast – Gilles Bouleau
22.8% market share
5,792,000 viewers
The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Sophie Lapix
21.8% market share
4,781,000 viewers
Scenes of households
15.7% market share
3,658,000 viewers
More beautiful life
11.4% market share
2,649,000 viewers
TPMP – part 2
8.1% market share
1,888,000 viewers
Daily – Part 2
7.2% market share
1,665,000 viewers
The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
3% market share
665,000 viewers
C to you, next
2.9% market share
649,000 viewers
As an aside
0.8% market share
179,000 viewers
Top market shares