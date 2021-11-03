Audiences 8 pm: What score for the scoop of “Daily” last night on TMC which broadcast a cross interview with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen?

Yann Barthès’ TMC show “Quotidien” yesterday offered a duplex with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, as part of the promotion of the book they are co-signing, “Born in the USA”.

An interview recorded in duplex from the United States and which aired last night in the second part of the show.

A real communication coup, but which audience and the French were sensitive to this scoop? Here is the answer with the Médiamétrie hearings which have just been published: and huge surprise because Quotidien was beaten by Touche not at my post, which recorded almost 200,000 more viewers than TMC.