More

    Audiences 8 pm: What score for the scoop of “Daily” last night on TMC which broadcast a cross interview with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen?

    Entertainment


    Yann Barthès’ TMC show “Quotidien” yesterday offered a duplex with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, as part of the promotion of the book they are co-signing, “Born in the USA”.

    An interview recorded in duplex from the United States and which aired last night in the second part of the show.

    A real communication coup, but which audience and the French were sensitive to this scoop? Here is the answer with the Médiamétrie hearings which have just been published: and huge surprise because Quotidien was beaten by Touche not at my post, which recorded almost 200,000 more viewers than TMC.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Gilles Bouleau
    22.8% market share

    5,792,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Sophie Lapix
    21.8% market share

    4,781,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    15.7% market share


    3,658,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.4% market share

    2,649,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 2
    8.1% market share

    1,888,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2
    7.2% market share

    1,665,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    3% market share

    665,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    2.9% market share

    649,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.8% market share

    179,000 viewers

    Top market shares


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleA mysterious “black hole” in the middle of the ocean discovered on Google Maps
    Next articlethree dead, 16 survivors, including French, in the wreck

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC