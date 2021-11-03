Australia: four-year-old girl found alive two weeks after her disappearance

The young girl, who disappeared on October 16 while she was camping with her parents, was found safe and sound in a private house on Tuesday.

Cleo Smith was missing while camping with her family in Western Australia. Major air, sea and land searches involving around 100 police officers were immediately launched.

The girl was found by police at a closed house in Carnarvon, near where she was last seen 18 days earlier, police said.

The police, who forced the entrance to the house where she was staying at around 1 a.m., said they had arrested a man for questioning. He is 36 years old and has no ties to family, said Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson.

A “simply incredible” rescue

Cleo joined her parents soon after. “Our family is complete again,” said her mother, Ellie Smith, in a message accompanying a photo of her daughter posted on Instagram. She had recounted her immense despair when she found out at 6 a.m. that the family tent was open and her eldest daughter was missing.





Present at the scene, Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine described a child “very confident and open”, in great shape despite the last days necessarily trying. “He’s a little Energizer bunny,” he said, before describing the reunion with his mother. “There were big hugs, kisses and a lot of tears,” he recalls.

His statements sparked a tremendous outpouring of solidarity across Australia. On a radio, Commissioner Blanch called the rescue “simply incredible”. “It is very rare. It is something we had hoped for with all our hearts and it has come true.”