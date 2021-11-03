Aya Nakamura premieres the new Vogue France

Vogue France / Carlijn Jacobs The front page of the next issue of Vogue France, on newsstands November 4, 2021

FASHION – “Divine diva”. These are the words the new magazine uses Vogue France, heir to Vogue Paris, to describe Aya Nakamura, French singer who made the front page of this first number. On newsstands Thursday, November 4, the fashion magazine unveiled its cover yesterday, Tuesday, November 2. Clean line, vibrant colors, bare shoulder and large hat, Aya Nakamura is dressed by Olivier Rousteing, in Balenciaga Haute Couture and photographed by Carlijn Jacobs.

Aya Nakamura is on the cover of the first issue of Vogue France! Charismatic and talented, the divine diva is delivered in this exceptional issue, on newsstands on November 4. #VogueFrance@AyaNakamuraa © Photography: Carlijn Jacobs – Director: Gabriella Karefa Johnson pic.twitter.com/PkAFkqtBn2 – Vogue France (@VogueParis) November 2, 2021

The photo unmistakably looks like Grace Jones, singer and fashion icon, of Jamaican descent. Grace Jones has featured prominently in fashion magazines such as Vogue, She and Stern. For a time the muse of Azzedine Alaïa, she is the muse of Andy Warhol and Jean-Paul Goude with whom she shapes her legendary character. “I want to change the image of French women so that everyone recognizes themselves. Aya Nakamura is a personality who speaks to everyone. Here, she has been metamorphosed: she is chic while remaining herself, an accessible figure who embodies the French woman ”, explains Eugenie Trochu who steers the strategy and the editorial vision at Echoes.

The cover of Vogue France refers to the 1980s model who also posed with tall hats, dressed by the tallest.

Chris Walter via Getty Images Grace Jones at the 1983 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

Grace Jones get out of this body😍😍😍 – Alx-MLJ🎗 (@AlxMlj) November 2, 2021

It’s a very nice picture, it looks like Grace Jones. – MAYU (@HaiseKan) November 2, 2021