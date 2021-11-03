Aya Nakamura premieres the new Vogue France

FASHION – “Divine diva”. These are the words the new magazine uses Vogue France, heir to Vogue Paris, to describe Aya Nakamura, French singer who made the front page of this first number. On newsstands Thursday, November 4, the fashion magazine unveiled its cover yesterday, Tuesday, November 2.
Clean line, vibrant colors, bare shoulder and large hat, Aya Nakamura is dressed by Olivier Rousteing, in Balenciaga Haute Couture and photographed by Carlijn Jacobs.
The photo unmistakably looks like Grace Jones, singer and fashion icon, of Jamaican descent. Grace Jones has featured prominently in fashion magazines such as Vogue, She and Stern. For a time the muse of Azzedine Alaïa, she is the muse of Andy Warhol and Jean-Paul Goude with whom she shapes her legendary character.
“I want to change the image of French women so that everyone recognizes themselves. Aya Nakamura is a personality who speaks to everyone. Here, she has been metamorphosed: she is chic while remaining herself, an accessible figure who embodies the French woman ”, explains Eugenie Trochu who steers the strategy and the editorial vision at Echoes.
The cover of Vogue France refers to the 1980s model who also posed with tall hats, dressed by the tallest.
Aya Nakamura is one of the rare French artists to experience success abroad. His latest album Aya, released last year, surpassed AC / DC’s album, becoming the third most listened to worldwide on the Spotify platform, in just four days. Rihanna and Madonna have never hidden their admiration for the singer.
In September, Epic Game, the video game publisher who had offered interactive experiences in the game Fortnite with stars like Neymar, Ariana Grande or Trais Scott, had announced the participation of Aya Nakamura in the same experience. She is thus “the first French artist to offer her interactive experience”.
