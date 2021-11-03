More

    Baden-Württemberg, a neighboring land of Alsace, imposes new restrictions in the face of the epidemic outbreak

    With an incidence rate of 165.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 250 people in intensive care and 19 deaths in the single day of November 2, the health authorities of Baden-Württemberg trigger the “alert procedure” and impose new restrictive measures from November 3.

    The Covid figures are racing again in the land of Baden-Württemberg (Germany), bordering on Alsace. Faced with this outbreak, the health authorities decided to trigger the alert procedure involving new restrictions for unvaccinated people or those who have not contracted the virus. Children under 17 are not affected except in saunas, hammams and similar establishments.

    All unvaccinated people or those who have not contracted the virus will have to present a PCR-test of less than 48 hours (paying since October 11) in closed places (antigenic tests will no longer be sufficient); as indicated by the health authorities of the land in this article in German. Restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, swimming pools or cinemas are affected by these restrictions. Europa-Park informs that its new measures also apply to them.

    The restrictions could tighten further in the coming days if the number of intensive care patients increases further. Since October 29, more than 250 patients have been hospitalized there. From 390 patients, the “alert threshold” would change to “alarm threshold” which would imply that only vaccinated people would have access to closed public places.

    A fifth wave that the health authorities partly explain by the still large number of unvaccinated people. In Germany, one in three people is still not fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is currently 70%.

