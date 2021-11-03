Battlefield 2042: discover it “for free” before its release!

If the release of Battlefield 2042 has been postponed until November, the game seems ready to be tested by players. It’s Electronic Arts that announced early access a week before the game’s release, but it won’t be for everyone.

Summary Early access reserved

Battlefield 2042 on PS5 and Xbox Series, same treatment

Early access reserved

Discreetly, on their FAQ page, Electronic Arts added the mention of early access for Battlefield 2042. Expected for November 19, the next installment of the Battlefield saga will be able to be tested for ten hours by a limited circle of players:

EA Play members (including Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members) will get ten-hour early access to an open beta of Battlefield 2042. Early access will be available from November 12th.

Also on the blog, Electronic Arts states that members of EA Play Pro will benefit from the Ultimate Edition of the game, including early access to the open beta and access to the full game from that same date.

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 on Amazon





Battlefield 2042 on PS5 and Xbox Series, same treatment

While such an offer may seem more advantageous for Xbox Game Pass players, it is worth remembering that the EA Play subscription is also available on PC and PlayStation consoles. In addition, it should be noted that Battlefield 2042 does not present any differences between its PS5 and Xbox Series versions at least with regard to its resolution and fluidity. : whether on the Sony console or the Xbox one, we can expect 4K / 60 FPS for the moment. Indeed, Dice did not rule out the possibility of making its title compatible at a rate of 120 images per second.

Battlefield 2042 is due out November 19 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox Series. 100% multiplayer opus, one of its great novelties is Battlefield Portal: a fully customizable platform that allows players to create their own game modes with the tools of 2042 and old shutters.

Source: Electronic Arts