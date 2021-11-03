Battlefield 2042: EA reveals Dice’s FPS size

Scheduled for November 19, Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly one of the video game events of this end of the year. Plunged into a merciless war between the United States and Russia, players will have a hard time saving their skins.

The file size would have been detected by budding hackers and the least we can say is that the surprise is … er, size precisely. Indeed, while most big productions usually flirt with the hundred or so GBs, Dice’s youngest – who is doing well, thanks for him – shouldn’t even hit half that prediction. Indeed, according to the information that fell a few minutes ago, Battlefield 2042 should not exceed 42 GB (subject to a day one update). It is the small connections that will appreciate (limited 4G owner’s faith).

It is worth remembering that this new episode will be available from November 12, for ten hours, on EA Play (therefore, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also have access). This will be an open beta to optimize the servers and other game features before the official release.





Battlefield 2042 is expected on November 19 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S. This episode will be entirely dedicated to multiplayer and will therefore not contain a single player mode. Conversely, it will offer a form of narration in its multi and should be talked about thanks to its ultra-customizable Portal mode, a sort of ultimate fantasy for all FPS fans.

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 on PS5

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 on PC

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Series