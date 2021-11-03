Bayern and Juve first qualified, Ronaldo as a savior, Barça revives

IT’S OVER !

It’s over ! Easy winners of their meeting, Bayern Munich and Juventus are qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League! Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, Dybala went for a brace. Barça is reassured a little after their victory over Dynamo Kiev thanks to Ansu Fati.

Solskjaer and United can once again thank the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double and who snatched the draw against Atalanta (2-2)! 5th goal in 4 days for the Portuguese, this group F remains undecided with the victory of Villarreal against Young Boys (1-0).