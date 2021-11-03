Bayern and Juve first qualified, Ronaldo as a savior, Barça revives

IT’S OVER !
It’s over ! Easy winners of their meeting, Bayern Munich and Juventus are qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League! Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, Dybala went for a brace. Barça is reassured a little after their victory over Dynamo Kiev thanks to Ansu Fati.
Solskjaer and United can once again thank the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double and who snatched the draw against Atalanta (2-2)! 5th goal in 4 days for the Portuguese, this group F remains undecided with the victory of Villarreal against Young Boys (1-0).
IT’S INCREDIBLE, RONALDO EQUALIZES! (Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United)
He is divine in this competition! Cristiano Ronaldo offers United and Solskjaer the draw on a furious volley! 2 to 2, incredible scenario in Bergamo!
THE GOAL OF VILLARREAL! (Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys)
What a match for Etienne Capoue who loses a ball in the opposing camp and will harass the defenders to recover the leather! Danjuma takes the opportunity to crucify the Young Boys goalkeeper!
LEWANDOWSKI’S TRIPLE! (Bayern 5-2 Benfica)
There you go, Robert Lewandowski is going for his hat-trick after a little dive in front of Odysseas! The Pole is already eight goals in this Champions League! Sébastien Haller has six goals.
THE 4TH GOAL FOR LA JUVENTUS! (Juventus 4-1 Zenith)
Superb assist from Dybala for Morata who concluded with his left foot! Juventus is galvanized tonight!
Benfica did not give up! (Bayern 4-2 Benfica)
Another reduction in the score of Benfica with the goal of Darwin Nunez which comes to ignite Neuer closely! 4 to 2!
CHIEEEEESA FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE BREAK! (Juventus 3-1 Zenith)
What a fantastic player Federico Chiesa! Well launched by Bernardeschi, the winger of Juve gets rid of Lovren before concluding with his left foot! 3 to 1 for Juventus!
THE GOAL OF BARÇA! (Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona)
Mingueza overflow before a cross from the Barça side! Fati takes the kick again and finishes the work powerfully, 1 to 0 for Barcelona!
The double for Lewandowski! (Bayern 4-1 Benfica)
A normal evening for Robert Lewandowski! The Pole is going for his double with a little dive in front of Odysseas! 4 to 1 for Bayern!
ZAPATA LEAD UNITED! (Atalanta 1-1 Manchester United)
Zapata gives Atalanta the advantage! Having gone to the extreme limit of the offside, the Colombian resists Bailly before piercing De Gea up close!
Here are the scores per hour of play!
Bayern 3-1 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 1-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-1 Manchester United, Juventus 2-1 Zenith
DON’T MISS DYBALA TWICE! (Juventus 2-1 Zenith)
Dybala tries his luck again and scores this time! 2 to 1 for Juventus against the Zenith!
PENALTY FOR JUVE! (Juventus 1-1 Zenith)
Penalty for Juve after a foul on Chiesa! Dybala sets off for the double and misses the target! The referee wants to replay it for players who have entered the box!
BAYERN’S 3RD GOAL! (Bayern 3-1 Benfica)
Magnificent opening by Kimmich for Davies, who put the back of his head … Sané slams a volley that ends in Odysseas’ small net! 3 to 1 for Bayern!
It’s off again for the last 45 minutes! And we have fun with the equalization of CR7
Bayern 2-1 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 1-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-1 Manchester United, Juventus 1-1 Zenith
HALF TIME!
Bayern 2-1 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 1-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-1 Manchester United, Juventus 1-1 Zenith
It’s the break ! Led quickly, United came back to the score thanks to the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo! Juve was however well launched by Dybala but Bonucci conceded an unfortunate CSC. Bayern and Villarreal lead, Barça is jostled!
RONALDO EQUALIZES FOR UNITED! (Atalanta 1-1 Manchester United)
It is inevitable in the Champions League! Ronaldo concludes perfect Manchester United action with a subtle Fernandes heel! 4th goal in 4 days for Ronaldo!
Lewandowski misses his penalty! (Bayern 2-1 Benfica)
Penalty for Bayern on a hand in the box! Lewandowski takes off and puts his ball right in the middle of the goal! Odysseas stops the attempt!
BENFICA IS NOT DEAD! (Bayern 2-1 Benfica)
Benfica did not give up and returned to a Bayern unit thanks to Morato’s header! 2 to 1!
CAPOUE’S GOAL! (Villarreal 1-0 Young Boys)
1 to 0 for Villarreal after the opening scoring of Etienne Capoue who scores in two stages! A head pushed back and a finish of the foot!
Bad news for Varane (Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United)
Raphael Varane remains on the ground visibly affected in the leg. He asks for change, bad news for the player and the France team!
THE DOUBLE FOR THE BAYERN! (Bayern 2-0 Benfica)
Davies launches Lewandowski in depth which puts in a touch in the axis for Serge Gnabry! The German makes a madjer that deceives Odysseas!
This multiplex is starting to grow!
Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 0-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United, Juventus 1-1 Zenith
LEWANDOWSKI LAUNCHES THE BAYERN! (Bayern 1-0 Benfica)
Here is the goal of Robert Lewandowski! The Pole benefits from an immense work of Coman who crosses at the far post for his attacker! A slammed head and it hits! 1 to 0 for Bayern!
THE EQUALIZATION OF THE ZENITH! (Juventus 1-1 Zenith)
Twist of fate for juve who concedes a CSC! An insignificant center of the Zenith that Bonucci deflects with his head … but he deceives his goalkeeper who is lobed!
Things are heating up for Barça (Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona)
Huge opportunity for the Dynamo with a departure from Tsygankov! He waits and serves Shaparenko who misses his strike with the flat of the foot!
Watch out for Zapata! (Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United)
Colombian Duvan Zapata is very restless tonight! Left in overflow, he tries a powerful strike in a closed angle but it is above!
Already two goals in this multiplex!
Bayern 0-0 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 0-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United, Juventus 1-0 Zenith
UNITED IS STILL LEADED! (Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United)
Zapata overflows who is lucky on his ball catch! He crosses hard towards Ilicic who ensures with a flat foot. De Gea makes a hole in it and that makes 1 to 0 for Atalanta!
OPENING OF THE DYBALA SCORE! (Juventus 1-0 Zenith)
What a goal of Dybala! Ball badly returned by the defense of the Zenith and Dybala scores on a volley! 1 to 0 for Juve!
THE DYBALA POST! (Juventus 0-0 Zenith)
Juventus is playing bad luck! Allegri players have returned to their game very well! Dybala is found at the entrance to the surface, eliminates his opposite and chains right foot! He finds the post!
Coquelin finds the frame! (Villarreal 0-0 Young Boys)
Villarreal is dangerous with a strike in the box from Francis Coquelin! It’s fired by the Young Boys goalie!
THE POST FOR UNITED! (Atalanta 0-0 Manchester United)
Huge opportunity for Manchester United! First strike against Rashford before Mctominay takes the strike and it is deflected … on the post!
Depay for the first opportunity! (Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona)
First opportunity for Depay with a pivot right foot strike! It is barely countered by Buschan!
KICK OFF THIS MULTIPLEX!
And let’s go for this multiplex of the 4th day of the Champions League! We will watch the following five matches:
Bayern 0-0 Benfica, Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona, Villarreal 0-0 Young Boys, Atalanta 0-0 Manchester United, Juventus 0-0 Zenith
Juve not far from qualifying (group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Malmö, Zenith)
Despite its unconvincing start to the season, Juventus (9 points) can as of today (at 9 p.m.) pass the group stages without losing to Zenith (3 points) who is third in this group and lost on the smaller margins the last match against the Italians (0-1).
With 0 points, Malmö has almost no chance of reaching the round of 16. To still believe in a miracle, the Swedes will have to beat a Chelsea (6 points) in great shape this season. The task promises to be very difficult for the former club of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Lots of uncertainties in Group F (Man United, Villarreal, Atalanta, Young Boys)
Group F is the only one where no team is in a favorable position to qualify or potentially eliminated at the end of this fourth day of the European Cup. With six points, Manchester United can still see their pursuers Villarreal and Atalanta, who have four points respectively, catch up with them.
In addition, the Young Boys (3 points) are only one victory away from being able to come back to the height of the English club. This week’s confrontations between Manchester United and Atalanta and Villarreal against Young Boys will therefore be decisive in getting a clearer idea of the favorites in this group.
The issues in this group E! (Bayern, Barcelona, Dynamo, Benfica)
A real steamroller whether in the Bundesliga or the Champions League, Bayern Munich (9 points) can qualify for the next round tonight at 9 p.m. by not losing against Benfica (4 points). If the Bavarians remain in line with their performance of the past few weeks, the round of 16 should reach out to them in a few hours.
For FC Barcelona, nothing is certain yet since with three points, the Catalans still have to win a few games to get past Benfica and thus continue the European adventure. The meeting against Dynamo Kiev (1 point) will be almost decisive for Sergi Barjuan’s men.
The composition of Juve without Rabiot!
Szcezesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro, Mckennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Morata, Dybala
Bayern’s lineup with Upamecano, Coman and Pavard!
Neuer; Upamecano, Nianzou, Pavard, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Gnabry, Sané, Lewandowski
MULTIPLEX KICK OFF AT 9 PM LIVE ON RMC SPORT!
Good evening everyone and welcome to RMC Sport to follow the 4th day of the Champions League live with commentary! On the program tonight a multiplex with five matches with Bayern-Benfica, Dynamo Kiev-Barcelona, Villarreal-Young Boys, Atalanta-Manchester United and Juventus-Zenit. Kick-off at 9 p.m.!