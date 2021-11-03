Bayern and Lewandowski bite into Benfica

Bayern Munich continued their perfect European run on Tuesday by crushing Benfica Lisbon 5-2 at home, already securing their place in the round of 16 on Matchday 4 of the Champions League. With 12 points in four games, the 2020 European champion is also almost guaranteed to finish in first place in Group E.

The great architect of the Bavarian victory is once again the unstoppable Robert Lewandowski: the 33-year-old Pole, author of a hat-trick, at the same time took the lead in the scorers classification of C1 with 8 goals. Two weeks after their victory at the Stadio de la Luz (4-0), the Reds and Whites made a new collective demonstration: in addition to the treble of “Lewi” (26th, 61st, 84th), Gnabry (32nd) and Sané (49th ) made the score worse. Benfica limited the damage through Morato (38th) and Nunez (74th).

This match mainly marked the return to the bench of 34-year-old German coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has been in solitary confinement at his home for two weeks due to a Covid-19 infection. As usual, his team quickly took the game to their advantage and dominated their opponent by the speed of their wingers, especially with a Kingsley Coman whose angry dribbling hurt the Portuguese defense. It is also the Frenchman who, after winning his duel against Grimaldo in a left-right sequence, served perfectly at the far post Lewandowski who only had to head down to start the evening ( 26th).





A love of control

But the best FIFA player and European Golden Shoe 2020 also knows how to be opportunistic: after a deep service from Pavard, Lewandowski, instead of hitting, centered by surprise in withdrawal for Gnabry who, of a Madjer, does not left no chance for the Lisbon goalkeeper (32nd). Benfica reduced the score following a set piece, a real weak point for Rekordmeister this season. On the left, Joao Mario combined with Grimaldo whose center allowed Morato, jumping higher than Pavard, to score with a furious header (38th).

Despite a penalty missed by Lewandowski before the break, the Bavarians quickly moved forward by scoring according to one of their specialties: launched in depth by Kimmich, Davies put back for Sané who scored with a perfect half -flight at the entrance to the surface (49th). The same Sané became a passer in the 61st for Lewandowski who, with a dive, left no chance for poor Vlachodimos abandoned by his defense.

The Germans then rotated their workforce and lowered the pace. On a bad pass from Sabitzer, Joao Mario took the opportunity to take the Bavarian defense of speed, served the returning Nunez who cheated Neuer between the legs (74th). Then Lewandowski concluded this offensive festival with a new lob after a love of control (84th). After this victory, the Germans remain more than ever the bête noire of Benfica: in 12 European matches, they have beaten them 9 times to 3 draws, scoring them in total … 35 goals, or nearly 3 per game!