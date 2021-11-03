Bayern: Lewandowski borders on indcence – football

Author of exceptional performances in recent months, Robert Lewandowski again distinguished himself with a hat-trick against Benfica (5-2) on Tuesday. A 100th appearance in the Champions League perfectly negotiated by the Bayern Munich striker, more than ever close to a first Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski walks on the water with Bayern.

Can we find a fault Robert Lewandowski (33)? Evil tongues will say that the Polish striker missed a penalty against Benfica (5-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League. That is. But the Bayern Munich goleador managed to score a hat-trick for his 100th appearance in the most prestigious of European competitions. Routine.

Dj 22 goals with Bayern …

Proof that the goalscorer passed by Borussia Dortmund is in Olympic form, he already compiles 22 goals in 16 club appearances this season. Completely delusional as the month of November has just started. So yes, the number 9 of the Roten benefits from an incomparable gaming system with its competitors across Europe, since it plays alongside players like Kingsley Coman, Leroy San, Serge Gnabry or even Thomas Mller, all on fire. last few weeks. But it does not prevent its performance remains quite exceptional at such a level of competition.





Dj on pole to try to beat his record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season, since he compiles 12 goals in 10 appearances in the German championship in 2021-2022, Lewandowski has already shaken the nets 8 times in 4 games of C1 on the current fiscal year. There are already only three units of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in the 2015-2016 group stage, he who stopped 10 pawns two years ago in the first part of the competition. If he continues at his crazy pace, after Bayern have already scored 70 times in 17 games, more records could fall in the months to come.

The Ballon d’Or approaching?

Of course, everyone gets up for him at the Rekordmeister. Like Julian Nagelsmann. He should not be reduced to his only goals, but it is true that he has shown his strength of character. He’s always looking to score. He’s the best striker in the world and he will stay that way for a long time to come. , admitted the German manager at a press conference. For Coman, the Ballon d’Or cannot escape him. Yes, of course. Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or for this season and for the season before. For everything he’s done, he’s the one who deserves it , explained the French international for beIN SPORTS. Answer on November 29.

