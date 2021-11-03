Bayern rouste Benfica / C1 / Gr. E / Bayern-Benfica (5-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Lewandoswski (26e, 61e, 84e), Gnabry (32e), Sané (50e) for Bavarians // Morato (38e), Nuñez (73e) for Lisbon people

Bayern continue their health walk.

The German champion lined up a fourth victory in as many Champions League games on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena with Benfica (5-2). Embarrassed by the Portuguese two weeks ago, the Bavarians once again battled, despite a news masterclass of the indestructible Robert Lewandowski, scorer of the head and on two stung balls. The Pole could even have afforded the quadruple if Vlachodímos had not blocked his penalty. In the meantime, the Bayern striker has also shown his talent as a passer for Serge Gnabry, author of a good heel.



Threatening from the start and punished by the Germans, the Benfica players never gave up and managed to come back twice thanks to a helmet shot from Morato in the first period and a trickster’s goal from Darwin Nuñez, a few minutes after Leroy Sané’s third Bavarian pawn. With 17 goals scored, two conceded and twelve points out of twelve, the 2020 European champions have already validated their ticket for the round of 16, while the Portuguese will still have to fight to avoid being transferred to the Europa League.





And that would be a shame.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer – Pavard, Kouassi, Upamecano, Davies (Richards, 64e) – Goretzka, Kimmich (Sabitzer, 71e) – Gnabry, Sané (Müller, 71e), Coman (Musiala, 64e) – Lewandowski. Coach: Julian Nagelmann.

SL Benfica (4-3-3): Vlachodímos – Gilberto, Lucas Verissimo, Vertonghen, Morato – Mario (Bernardo, 77e), Meite, Grimaldo (Ramos, 77e) – Pizzi (Rafa Silva, 64e), Yaremchuk (Nuñez, 64e), Everton (Gonçalves, 64e). Coach: Jorge Jesus.