Benzema has a golden opportunity to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo!

This Wednesday evening, Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk for a very important match in more than one way. The Merengue club can first of all get closer to a potential qualification if successful, while the Sheriff is a surprising first of the group. As a bonus, the Merengue club has not won for 41 days at home, as Marca points out, an oversight to be repaired.

Benzema, the 1000th scorer in C1?

But this meeting is also an opportunity to forever mark the history of Real Madrid. Indeed, the club merengue has totaled 999 goals in the Champions League. The next to shake the net on the Madrid side will therefore forever register his name as the one who scored the club’s 1,000th goal in the prestigious European competition.

Of course, all eyes are on Karim Benzema, the French striker who would have the opportunity to offer himself a new symbolic honor. And so to forget a little more Cristiano Ronaldo, who will forever remain the man who scored Madrid’s 800th and 900th goal in C1. KB9 therefore knows what remains to be done to continue writing its merengue legend.

