Bernard Montiel threatened with death after defending Ary Abittan: “They wanted to behead me”

Bernard Montiel was very moved on Tuesday, November 2, when he mentioned his friend Ary Abittan. On the set of Do not touch My TV, the journalist revealed that he had received numerous insults and death threats on social media after defending the 47-year-old actor, who was indicted for rape. Indeed, on November 1, Bernard Montiel said during the show: “Everyone is in shock. I don’t believe in this story, I defend him. Ary, I know him, I know what he is like and what he has to do with women, he’s always extremely correct. He’s an honest guy.

Hurt by the words of certain Internet users towards him, he wanted to put things in the clear, facing Cyril Hanouna and the rest of the team of TPMP. “It’s amazing everything I could read … Once again, they wanted to behead me, once again!”, said Bernard Montiel, who had already been the victim of similar death threats after exclaiming “Long live algeria” during a debate concerning Karim Benzema last May in TPMP. “Yesterday I said that Ary is my friend and I can’t believe it!”, he assured.





“The insults hit me because it was violent and people distorted my words. Me, I think of the alleged victim above all, if it’s true. But I wish everyone to defend their friend like me. Ary is my friend and until the end I will defend it, until proven otherwise”, reaffirmed Bernard Montiel, sobs in his voice.

“It’s horrible what happened, if it’s true. Now, I still defend Ary, nothing is proven … I wanted to re-establish my truth, without convincing anyone, because that I know him well, I called some friends and nobody believes it, we are all in shock “, concluded the confidant of the stars and close to the presidential couple.

Bernard Montiel tried to get news from Ary Abittan. “I sent him a note, but he has not yet answered me, I imagine his condition and that of the young woman, I do not forget it”, he confided in TPMP. “I find it terrible what happens there, for both of them. Ary is going to drink serious, he’s already toasting, it’s going very hard for him. A bunch of people have said to me ‘I’m embarrassed, I was planning to take him for a movie, I’m not going to take it ‘”, revealed Bernard Montiel.

Ary Abittan remains presumed innocent of the charges until the final judgment of this case.