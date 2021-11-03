Bertrand Chameroy delivers the backstage of C’s dinner to you and designates the most greedy

This Tuesday, November 2, Bertrand Chameroy gave an interview to the Parisian in which he reveals the secrets of a dinner around the table of C to you. The columnist did not hesitate to list the eating habits of his colleagues!
C to you is the convivial program par excellence. Around Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine, the columnists analyze the news and the guests deliver crisp anecdotes, always in a good mood. What is the secret of the France 5 teams to concoct such a warm show? The recipe for success may well lie in the second part of the show, C to you next. Every evening, the talk show invites its guests to chat over dinner. What break the codes of the classic interview and promote confidences by recreating the atmosphere of a meal with friends. Especially since the dishes prepared by the chefs are “every time delicious ” and prepared “with organic products or from short circuits“, confides Bertrand Chameroy in an interview with Parisian this November 2. Arrived in September in the team of Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine, the columnist told the daily all the secrets of a dinner around the table of C to you : who eats the most, who resists the call of the belly, what are the different techniques for eating without being seen … Bertrand Chameroy balances everything!
“We stay at the table to finish”
Cooked by a chef, meals can be hearty. The former chronicler of Europe 1 therefore recognizes “pay attention” to its line… but also to small table incidents: “I have to cover the column a few minutes later. And we are all afraid of a small piece of salad or something else between our teeth … What may happen in the year!“, he laughs. After handling his fork and the words on the C to you, the 32-year-old young man confides that he is sated: “C to you, this is really my dinner. When I get home, I have a yogurt or a compote and it’s very good “, he confesses. Like him, Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine and Mohamed Bouhafsi will take advantage of the magnetos for “peck a little on the plate“.”And if we haven’t eaten everything once the show is over, we’ll stay at the table to finish“, he continues. On the other hand, some columnists would find it more difficult to resist …
Patrick cohen “Gourmand”, Pierre Lescure “be loose” on bread
If Bertrand Chameroy confides that Pierre Lescure avoids eating during the live show since the latter often “dinners after the show“, by his activities in the middle of a cinema, there would be a food habit which the journalist cannot do without: nibbling on bread.”He lets himself go, whatever he does afterwards!“, balances the former protégé of Cyril Hanouna. It is with Patrick Cohen that the young chronicler is the least tender:”It is the most greedy. The chef has not even finished his dish he has already finished half of his plate“, he jokes. The guests are more timid. Every evening, Bertrand Chameroy suggests that they are a little lost:”Some don’t touch it, for fear of being caught off guard or being given a chance to speak while they eat. Others peck. And a part remains with us to finish the plates. Or they ask for a doggy bag for their place“, he explains. At least nothing is wasted!