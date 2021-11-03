Bitcoin price is still near highs

Will the price of bitcoin cross the $ 70,000 mark (60,425 euros) before the end of the year? “Faced with the enthusiasm it arouses and the huge influx of buyers rushing into risky assets, I would not be surprised if it even exceeds $ 80,000”, dares to predict Nicolas Chéron, market strategist at Zonebourse. Wednesday, November 3 in the morning, it evolved around 63,000 dollars, not very far from the historic peak of 66,000 dollars, reached on October 20 – while it hardly exceeded 15,000 dollars a year ago. The prices of other cryptocurrencies are also rising in its wake, such as that of ethereum, which broke a new record on Tuesday, November 2, by exceeding $ 4,500.

This is to say if in a few years, these e-currencies, functioning thanks to the blockchain, a technology based on cryptography storage and transmission of information, have become established in the financial landscape. In particular bitcoin, the first of them, created in 2008 by a mysterious computer scientist. Its issuance is not controlled by a central bank, like the euro or the dollar, but by a computer protocol, designed to limit the final number of bitcoins in circulation to 21 million (18.8 million today) .





This programmed scarcity, sometimes compared to that of a raw material like gold, partly explains its success. “Many funds seeking to protect themselves from inflation are now abandoning gold to invest in bitcoin”, explains Mr. Chéron. This is also the great argument of its early supporters: they see in this cryptocurrency the ideal investment to keep value outside of currencies controlled by central banks, which they consider incapable of controlling inflation.

High volatility

While bitcoin still has a sulphurous reputation – it is the preferred currency for ransom demands during hacks – it is also increasingly popular with traditional investment funds in search of yield. This, in part because “More and more cryptocurrency trading platforms are choosing to be officially regulated”, notes Emilie Raffo, co-founder of ChainSecurity, a cybersecurity company, and author of the book The future of species (Dunod, 256 pages, € 19.90), devoted to cryptocurrencies.

Like the giant Coinbase, the largest American platform, which aims to shake up players in traditional finance, including banks. On April 14, it made a crashing entry on Wall Street, with a valuation of $ 86 billion. More often than not, investors like Goldman Sachs or hedge funds do not buy bitcoins directly, however. They favor financial products that have developed around it, such as futures contracts, which are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the very serious American futures market.

