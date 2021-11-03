Blues – France team – Martial or Giroud, Zouma or Saliba, Meslier or Areola: Deschamps facing an eternal dilemma

It is badly to know Didier Deschamps to imagine the coach taking lightly the double end-of-year meeting of the Blues. Admittedly, the Blues only need one victory to be certain of defending their title as world champions in Qatar. And the last two opponents (Kazakhstan and Finland) do not have enough to sweat the recent winners of the League of Nations. But the coach remembers that in 1993, he only lacked a success at the Blues of Gérard Houllier (and Didier Deschamps) to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Israel and Bulgaria have decided otherwise. So, no question of opening the group to the four winds or of experimenting. Not the kind of house. N’Golo Kanté or even Corentin Tolisso should find their place and make one or two victims (Jordan Veretout and / or Mattéo Guendouzi?). While we should obviously not expect a profound renewal, some positions, affected by packages or misforms, could open to new faces or unexpected returns.

Varane package: Saliba time?

This is the big blow. Affected with ischios during the trip from Manchester to Bergamo, Varane will not be the last meeting of the year. Without the boss of his three-way defense, Didier Deschamps will have to ask himself whether or not he maintains a system that has proven its worth in the League of Nations but which relies heavily on its vice-captain. If so, two men with very different profiles will compete for a place.

Kurt Zouma, used to the group but absent in October, could take advantage. Unless Deschamps, always sensitive to the performance of the Marseillais, does not reward another former Stéphanois: William Saliba. Sparkling at OM at the start of the season, Bondy’s other prodigy has arguments. If the Blues are satisfied with two axial on the right (in this case Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano), the debate will be closed.

Martial’s reform: Giroud, Nkunku or Dembélé?

In poor shape and barred by gigantic competition in Manchester, Anthony Martial has not played a single minute for a month and his presence in the group seems very uncertain. Who will replace him ? There again, several options for Deschamps. The first, the most obvious, is called Olivier Giroud.

Again in full possession of his means, scorer twice since the last international meeting, he is the natural candidate. But Didier Deschamps he only considered the reinstatement of the one who keeps very fresh relations with Kylian Mbappé? Back with Barça, Ousmane Dembélé does not have many minutes in the legs but Deschamps likes his profile. While Christopher Nkunku continues to walk on water with Leipzg. Unless the return of Coman kills the debate in the bud if Moussa Diaby retains the confidence of the coach.

Maignan package: Areola or Meslier?

Steve Mandanda dismissed, Mike Maignan injured: Hugo Lloris risks being placed under cover on his arrival at Clairefontaine. It should not happen badly to the captain of the Blues under penalty of entrusting the fate of the Blues to an inexperienced goalkeeper at a very high level. Undoubtedly Benoît Costil, number 3 in October. There remains a place a priori. It should be played between Alphonse Areola, replacing at West Ham and absent from Clairefontaine for two years, and Ilan Meslier, the incumbent of the Hopes. The lack of depth at the post leaves few options to Didier Deschamps.

