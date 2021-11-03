More

    BMW 3 Series Touring in slight evolution, electric version in preparation

    Business


    Already surprised a few months ago, the restyled 3 Series was once again immortalized in a Touring version visibly in bad shape: our photographer confirms that this prototype had technical problems, which allowed him to take the time to take his pictures. . Obviously nothing alarming in these test phases where the objective is precisely to bring up any development problems.

    And small worries, there can indeed be when you prepare such a major restyling. If the range of engines should move very little, it is the design that evolves with new shields and lights, and especially a completely redesigned dashboard, which is inspired by what has been done on the i4.


    Scoop - The restyled BMW 3 Series Touring in slight evolution, the electric version in preparation

    Scoop - The restyled BMW 3 Series Touring in slight evolution, the electric version in preparation

    The future electric BMW 3 Series

    Moreover, speaking of electrics, this restyling will be the opportunity for BMW to launch the new 3 Series electric, which should probably not take the name of i3, given that it was attributed to the rechargeable city car. . If the i4 is already a potential rival to the Tesla Mode 3, the electric 3 Series will actually be even more threatening: probably more accessible than the i4, and especially with a trunk instead of a tailgate, which places it thus directly in front of the American.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleUnited States: The Fed begins to reduce its monetary support to the economy – 03/11/2021 at 21:54
    Next articleAC Milan grab their first point against Porto / C1 / Gr. B / AC Milan-FC Porto (1-1) / SOFOOT.com

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC