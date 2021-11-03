BMW 3 Series Touring in slight evolution, electric version in preparation

Already surprised a few months ago, the restyled 3 Series was once again immortalized in a Touring version visibly in bad shape: our photographer confirms that this prototype had technical problems, which allowed him to take the time to take his pictures. . Obviously nothing alarming in these test phases where the objective is precisely to bring up any development problems.

And small worries, there can indeed be when you prepare such a major restyling. If the range of engines should move very little, it is the design that evolves with new shields and lights, and especially a completely redesigned dashboard, which is inspired by what has been done on the i4.















Moreover, speaking of electrics, this restyling will be the opportunity for BMW to launch the new 3 Series electric, which should probably not take the name of i3, given that it was attributed to the rechargeable city car. . If the i4 is already a potential rival to the Tesla Mode 3, the electric 3 Series will actually be even more threatening: probably more accessible than the i4, and especially with a trunk instead of a tailgate, which places it thus directly in front of the American.