BMW sells a lot less, but makes a lot more money

In everyday life, they are called “flexitarians”. These are the people who buy less meat, but who buy better, and therefore more expensive. The automobile equivalent qualifier does not yet exist, but the situation, somewhat forced by a complicated context of shortages, leads to an unprecedented situation: fewer customers for manufacturers, but better customers. Customers who will move (sometimes a little constrained by delivery times) towards the superior finish or, outright, a larger model. And therefore more expensive.

The BMW example

BMW has just unveiled its financial results, with a third quarter that is both catastrophic and exceptional. Catastrophic, because deliveries in the third quarter fell 10% compared to 2020, which was already not a benchmark year. BMW may hide in its press release behind the almost triple-digit increase in plug-in and electric hybrids, but this does not take away from the current problem of the whole automobile: the lack of semiconductors, and a totally saturated, incapable maritime transport. to cater to all major companies.





And exceptional, since despite the drop in deliveries, BMW saw its financial results improve significantly: “the continued positive effects of the pricing policy for new vehicles and recent used models as well as the favorable product mix more than offset the lower sales, bringing turnover to 27.47 billion euros“, specifies the German group. What it calls the” favorable mix “, it is in fact a clientele which has turned more towards more expensive models. And the gap between these and more accessible cars is such, that it allows to sit on a decline in production.

The other direct consequence is the rise in BMW’s stock market which reached a new record. Sums moreover regularly sprayed lately on the financial markets.