Britain’s position has not changed, says Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister spoke on the sidelines of the COP26 while thehe discussions between Paris and London are continuing in an attempt to settle this maritime dispute.

London is staying the course. Britain’s position in the dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing licenses has not changed, Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (November 2nd). The British Prime Minister has spoken during a press conference at COP26 in Glasgow, as theDiscussions are continuing between the two countries to settle this dispute.

“You ask if the UK has changed its position on the fisheries issue. The answer is no”, said the conservative leader, interviewed by a journalist. “We work very, very closely with our French friends and partners on the things that matter “Boris Johnson added. Referring to the fight against climate change and the reduction of CO2 emissions, he considered that “in relation to this extremely important problem, the ones you mentioned are really unimportant”.





Since the entry into force of Brexit, London and Paris have been clashing over the number of licenses granted to French fishermen. France has threatened to ban British fishing vessels from unloading their cargoes in French ports and to tighten controls on boats and trucks if London does not grant more licenses to French fishermen.

France, however, postponed the entry into force of retaliatory measures decided against the United Kingdom, initially planned for Tuesday, to continue discussions and try to find a solution. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Paris between the British Secretary of State for Brexit David Frost and the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune.