Britney Spears: Her marriage and her childhood dreams endangered … by her mother ?!

Engaged, in love, totally naked or on vacation … if you follow Britney Spears on social networks, you almost believe that this whole tutelage thing is behind her and that she is, finally, living the life she dreamed of. The one the whole world dreams of for her, moreover. But this vision unfortunately does not correspond to reality. In fact, the singer still cannot project herself into the future, either alone or with her companion Sam Asghari, since her father Jamie has not been completely relieved of his official duties.

Yes, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged. Yes, the mom of Jayden, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, proudly held up a big diamond screwed to her ring finger for anyone to see. But according to information from the American site TMZ, we still have to wait for the judge in charge of the case to decide whether or not to lift this supervision which has lasted for 13 years. Jamie Spears has asked to no longer be in charge of his 39-year-old granddaughter, adding that things are becoming urgent, but nothing is official yet. Given the heaviness of this case, which spans more than a decade, the judge could still seek the advice of certain psychiatrists and doctors before making his decision.





It was my mother who suggested this idea to him!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari don’t just dream of marriage. The couple would also like to buy a house and have more children. So far, the whole world has been pointing fingers at the singer’s father … but she has denounced her mother in a post shared on her Instagram account since deleted – as Lynn Spears rose publicly against her ex in favor of the Free Britney movement. “Pssst: My father may have become my legal guardian thirteen years ago … but what people don’t know is that it was my mother who suggested this idea to him. Those years will never be returned to me. She ruined my life in secret, she wrote. So keep your ‘I have no idea what’s going on’ and fuck you. You know exactly what you did. My father was not smart enough to think of such a process. But tonight I’m gonna smile thinking about the new life that I have in front of me. “This is indeed all we wish him …