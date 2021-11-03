Bruno Genesio (Rennes), before the Europa League Conference match against Mura: “There will be changes”

“How do you approach the reception from Mura, which can take you a big step towards qualification?
We want to confirm the result over there (2-1, October 21) by adding better content, I hope, in better field conditions too, and with a lot of humility. These are matches that we must prepare in the same way as when we play PSG or Marseille. If we are one tone lower, we will have difficulties because this team has shown a lot of qualities. She was very well organized, capable of good ball emergence. We were serious if not brilliant, I hope for the same performance and better.
Rennes extended its momentum (eight games without loss) on Sunday in Troyes (2-2), while having experienced a period of hesitation from which the Auboise team took advantage. What is the concern?
All teams have low times, the problem is that we pay dearly for them for lack of aggressiveness or maturity. The very good teams are those able to manage the weak times well and also their strong times, but that we tend to do well. But, on a few weak times, you can quickly lose your footing as in Troyes. We must make progress on this. When we concede an opportunity, we weaken too quickly, we tend to panic a little too quickly when we should be able to pick up the thread of the match, as in the start in Troyes.
How much could you turn against Mura in this three-game week, which ends Sunday with the poster against Lyon?
The expression “to spin”, I do not like, because that would mean that those who play tomorrow are stooges. We have a group to achieve goals, so for me, it’s not running, it’s giving the chance to those who play a little less or do not play to show themselves in an important match for the qualification. So yes, there will be changes, but, for me, it concerns potential and full incumbents in this group.
Like Serhou Guirassy, decisive in every European match this season while having fallen in the hierarchy of attackers compared to last season. How do you perceive its involvement?
He is like all the players who participate or who have their chance, he is efficient and, in Troyes, the changes have brought about something. I often say that we can measure the quality of a group by the influence of the players who enter and, again, the changes have brought a lot of energy and made it possible to return to the score. He is one of the players I rely on. When we don’t start, we are frustrated, we can also be angry, but the best way to respond is to respond when we call on you, that’s what happens, it shows that there is has soul and quality.
“I would like to congratulate Lille and Jocelyn, it’s nice to see a French team play as it did
Does Nayef Aguerd need to breathe in axial defense?
He is a very great pro, he has a lot of matches, there is a reflection on that. Loïc (Badé) will play tomorrow, we’ll see for whom. Warmed (Omari) also has chained a lot of matches. Once again, it is not just to breathe life, it is also to give the opportunity to those who deserve it, who have shown that they have not given up and been successful in training, to play.
Lille confirmed the improvement of French clubs in the European Cup on Tuesday evening in Seville (2-1).
Yes, I would like to congratulate Lille and Jocelyn (Gourvennec), it’s nice to see a French team play as it did. The French clubs are working well, perhaps they have relaxed, perhaps the Championship is progressing, the coaches are progressing, the contribution of foreign coaches is helping us move forward, so that’s a whole. It is still a Championship with very young players and that does not prevent having quality in L 1 or European matches. “