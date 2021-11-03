Bruno Genesio (Rennes), before the Europa League Conference match against Mura: “There will be changes”

Like Serhou Guirassy, ​​decisive in every European match this season while having fallen in the hierarchy of attackers compared to last season. How do you perceive its involvement?

He is like all the players who participate or who have their chance, he is efficient and, in Troyes, the changes have brought about something. I often say that we can measure the quality of a group by the influence of the players who enter and, again, the changes have brought a lot of energy and made it possible to return to the score. He is one of the players I rely on. When we don’t start, we are frustrated, we can also be angry, but the best way to respond is to respond when we call on you, that’s what happens, it shows that there is has soul and quality.