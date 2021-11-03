Bugatti becomes Croatian, but Alsace remains hopeful

Bugatti has passed under the Croatian flag. The Alsatian car manufacturer, owned by Volkswagen since 1998, announced on November 2 its integration into a joint venture created by Porsche and Rimac Automobili. The headquarters of the new entity are in Sveta Nedelja, on the outskirts of Zagreb. The Rimac group, an equipment manufacturer specializing in the design of electric cars, holds 55% of the shares of the whole. Following a financial arrangement and cross-shareholding exchanges involving Volkswagen, its subsidiaries Porsche AG and Bugatti Automobiles SAS and Rimac Automobili, Porsche AG retains 45% of Bugatti-Rimac.

“Nothing has changed for the production of the Chiron and its derivatives, of which we still have to sell the last 40 units assembled in Molsheim until 2024”, says Christophe Piochon, director of the Molsheim plant and now president of the Bugatti brand, to The gallery. Christophe Piochon will also manage, from Alsace, the group’s Croatian factory where very small series of electric “hypercars” are produced under the Rimac brand.

Limited editions of Chiron

Stephan Winkelmann, outgoing President of Bugatti Automobiles, returns to the presidency of Lamborghini, the other sports car brand of the Volkswagen group. Arrived at Molsheim in 2018, he was the instigator of a series of special editions derived from the Bugatti Chiron (Sport, Pur Sport, Super Sport), highly profitable (Divo, Centodieci) and sometimes limited to a single copy ( The Black Car, sold for 11 million euros).

Since its launch in 2017, buyers have spent an average of 2.8 million euros, including 300,000 euros in options, excluding taxes, for the Chiron, whose 16-cylinder engine develops between 1,500 and 1,600 horsepower.

The merger with Rimac raises few concerns

In Alsace, the rapprochement with the Croatian Rimac raises questions, but few concerns.

“We are delighted to join Rimac, which has a strength of innovation and technologies that we did not have. We will see how we will integrate these new technologies”, warns Christophe Pichon.

The Bugatti-Rimac joint venture has 435 employees, 140 of whom work in Molsheim. 25 employees are responsible for assembling the Bugatti Chiron, the series of which will end after 500 copies produced. Molsheim also has teams dedicated to logistics (20 employees), quality, after-sales service and administration. 180 employees from Volkswagen’s development center in Wolfsburg will join the workforce. Rimac-Bugatti did not specify whether these reinforcements will be positioned in Molsheim or in Croatia.

Electric leader

At Adira, the regional economic development agency that supported Bugatti’s return to Alsace when it was relaunched by Volkswagen, the merger with the equipment supplier and car manufacturer Rimac is seen as a development opportunity. “

The future of heat engines is inevitably limited in hypercars because legislation evolves. The takeover of Bugatti by one of the electric leaders is good news “, analysis Frank Becker, Deputy CEO of Adira.

The presence of Porsche in the capital of the new entity appears reassuring and the personality of the founder Mate Rimac, whom some compare to a new Elon Musk, is perceived as an asset. “We know Mate Rimac. We tried to convince him to set up a factory in the Grand-Est, before the Covid crisis. Our discussions ended when Porsche entered the game”, says Olivier Eck, director of Invest Eastern France, the regional agency for innovation and investment prospecting.





“As an automotive supplier, Rimac seems to suffer from not being located in the heart of the European automotive manufacturing basin. This basin is not located in Croatia, but at home. I continue to imagine potential local developments for Rimac, which is positioned as a leading automotive supplier “, explains Olivier Eck.

As early as 2019, Stephan Winkelmann had sketched the Bugatti of the future. “It will be a car to be used every day, in a completely different segment from the Chiron. One of the options under consideration is a 100% electric car. Our brand is ripe for this.”, he explained to The gallery. Stephan Winkelmann estimated that it would take four years to develop a new model and build a workshop for its assembly.

In Molsheim, the company has sufficient land to set up a second workshop or build a larger capacity factory. “We have no confirmation of transforming this potential into a real project”, tempers Olivier Eck. The replacement for the Chiron could have common genes with the hypercar produced in Croatia. Molsheim would then find himself de facto competition against Zagreb.