Game News Call of Duty Vanguard: PC configurations unveiled, do you have enough to turn the beast?

In two short days, Call of Duty Vanguard will land on consoles and PC. It is this last platform that we are discussing today, with the different configurations unveiled by Activision. It’s time to find out if you have what it takes.

This is the “little” annual tradition of Activision: the new episode of the saga Call of Duty, Vanguard, will make its landing on Friday on a whole bunch of platforms. There are thus the PS5, the PS4, the Xbox Series, the Xbox One and obviously the PC that will undoubtedly offer the most impressive experience, provided you have … the right equipment.

Ray-tracing, 4K and high framerate on the program

Determined to give a helping hand to offer a first-rate technique, SledgeHammer Games has not skimped on the means with an FPS that promises to be devilishly beautiful, taking advantage of a whole bunch of technologies ranging from ray-tracing to the Hi-Rez Assets Cache function. The developers thus present four types of configuration on PC, thus allowing everyone to find what they are looking for with the means at hand.





Call of Duty Vanguard: minimum requirements

Processor : Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

8 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD RX 470

Call of Duty Vanguard: Recommended configuration

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

12 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580

Call of Duty Vanguard: “competitive” configuration

Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

16 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti / AMD RX 5700 XT

Call of Duty Vanguard: Ultra 4K competitive configuration

Processor : Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

16 GB Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Appointment November 5 to see what the game of Activision has in the belly.

