carbon neutrality, private jets, access restrictions … what to remember from this day

Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate against “greenwashing” in Glasgow on November 3, 2021. ALASTAIR GRANT / AP

Find each day at the end of the day the highlights of the 26e United Nations Climate Conference, to be held until November 12, as well as insights from journalists from the World.

What you must remember :

450 financial players promise carbon neutrality by 2050

Around 450 financial players (banks, insurance companies, asset managers, etc.) from 45 countries representing some 130 trillion dollars in assets (112 trillion euros) pledged on Wednesday 3 November to achieve carbon neutrality d ‘by 2050.

These institutions also promised to review their targets every five years. They will have to communicate each year on their progress and on the emissions they finance, adds, in a press release, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

But these promises leave non-governmental organizations unsatisfied, who stress that it does not prevent investments in coal or oil. “More than 130 trillion dollars, and not a single rule to prevent a single dollar from being invested in the expansion of fossil fuels”, responsible for most of the warming, reacted in particular Lucie Pinson, director of Reclaim Finance.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers The mirage of “green finance”

Moscow and Beijing respond to criticism from Washington

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected criticisms made the day before by US President Joe Biden of Vladimir Putin’s absence from COP26, saying Russia was struggling with it. ” serious “ against global warming. Russia’s actions for the climate “Are consistent, thoughtful and serious”, assured the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden said in particular to Mr. Putin: “His tundra is burning, literally his tundra is burning. He faces very, very serious climatic problems, but he keeps silent. “ “The tundra is really burning. But let’s not forget that forests are also burning in California, Turkey and elsewhere in the world ”, retorted Mr. Peskov.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers China intends to make climate a bargaining chip against Washington

Mr Putin has long played down the role of humans in climate change, but he has recently been more committed to the subject. In mid-October, the Russian president announced that his country was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

China, too, responded on Wednesday to Mr. Biden’s criticism of the absence of President Xi Jinping, who contented himself with a written message, posted on the COP website. “Actions speak more than words”, assured a spokesman for Chinese diplomacy, Wang Wenbin. Mr. Wang underlined the commitments “Concrete” of his country against global warming. China, the world’s largest polluter, is the country that invests the most in clean energy.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In graphics and pictures: the United States, the EU and China emit nearly 50% of global CO2 emissions

Dozens of private jets have landed in Glasgow

According to aviation analytics company Cirium, 76 private jets landed at or near Glasgow Airport in the four days leading up to 1er November, the opening day of COP26, reports BBC News. In all, according to the Times, around 400 private jets are expected during the two weeks of this climate summit.

Private jets are ten times more polluting than wide-body aircraft, themselves already widely criticized for their significant carbon footprint. These 400 devices will release around 13,000 tonnes of CO into the atmosphere. 2 , equivalent to what 1,600 Scots produce each year, according to the Daily Record. The height of hypocrisy, denounced many defenders of the environment on social networks.

Nearly 400 private jets landed in Glasgow on Monday, carrying attendees to COP26, according to the Daily Re … https://t.co/K5KILS0LTD – ChristopheTsh10 (@Prince Christophe 🇨🇩)

NGOs denounce restrictions on access to COP26

Several NGOs denounced, on Wednesday, the restrictions on access to COP26 in Glasgow, where thousands of experts cannot attend the negotiations. According to the rules of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, civil society organizations can attend these meetings as observers, including inside the negotiating rooms to allow transparency of the process.

The COP26 is disrupted by the health rules related to Covid-19, while the countries of the South have not yet benefited from wide access to vaccines. The UK, host of the conference, had offered delegates to provide them with vaccines, but some delegates could not afford the hotels to spend their quarantine.

” It’s a disaster “, denounced Mohamed Adow, of the Power Shift Africa think tank. “Civil society members in the poorest countries were told that this COP would be inclusive, so they made the trip to make their communities’ voices heard, and now that they are here, they are told that the only one way to attend the sessions is through an online platform that barely works ”, he also said.

Since the conference began on Sunday, delegates have had to stand in long lines, sometimes for more than an hour, to pass security checks.

The statement of the day:

” We can’t be pessimistic, we can’t lose hope. “





Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed is optimistic, despite the risk of engulfing his country. “I think people understood the gravity of the situation”, he added in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP). “We must be able to pull ourselves together, to save the planet”, he said again.

Picture of the day:

Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrate against “greenwashing” in Glasgow on November 3, 2021. ALASTAIR GRANT / AP

Today’s chart:

As world leaders pledged on Tuesday to cut methane emissions and halt deforestation, Chris Jones, a researcher at the Hadley Center of the UK Meteorological Service (Met Office), wrote on Twitter :

“The progress made today looks encouraging. But we must not forget the most important: stop burning fossil fuels! “

# COP26 progress today sounds encouraging. But we can’t forget the big player – stop setting fire to fossil fuel! The… https://t.co/qLnUWTJcGu – chrisd_jones (@Chris Jones)

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Why the world is still addicted to coal

The decryption:

In two hundred and fifty years, the Earth has warmed at a rate never seen in its long history. Gradually, its climate system went from equilibrium to imbalance.

Read also How humans are changing the balance of the Earth’s climate

The report :

Agricultural development, new maritime routes… The fantasy of possible benefits for the country maintains the Russian wait-and-see attitude towards global warming. The recent announcement of a carbon neutrality target in 2060 is causing skepticism.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Russia and the myth of happy climate change

Words to understand COP26:

Fossil fuels

These are mainly coal, oil and natural gas, transformed into energy by combustion. These hydrocarbons (compounds of hydrogen and carbon) come from the fossilization of organic matter (plants and animals) in the earth’s subsoil. These resources, present in limited quantities and whose formation over tens of millions of years greatly exceeds the human time scale, are therefore not renewable. In addition to coal, oil and gas, known as “conventional”, there are “unconventional” hydrocarbons, such as shale gas or tar sands. The combustion of fossil fuels accounts for around 80% of CO emissions 2 .

As opposed to fossil resources, renewable energies, or RE, come from sources that nature is constantly renewing. The two major natural energy sources are the Sun (whose radiation is also at the origin of the wind, the water cycle and the formation of biomass by photosynthesis) and the Earth (which gives off heat). Renewable energy includes hydroelectric, wind, solar (thermal for the production of heat and photovoltaic for that of electricity), geothermal and marine energies, as well as bioenergy (wood, waste, biogas, agrofuels). Generating few pollutants and waste, these sectors are sometimes referred to as “green energies”.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers To limit warming to 1.5 ° C, 60% of the oil and gas should be left in the ground, and 90% of the coal

The number :

2.7 ° C

According to a United Nations (UN) report, published on September 17, the current plans of the 196 countries meeting in Glasgow for COP26 put the planet on the path of a warming of 2.7 ° C by now at the end of the century – far from the Paris agreement target of limiting it to well below 2 ° C, and if possible to 1.5 ° C.

If they were applied, the commitments of States would imply a “Considerable increase” greenhouse gas emissions, in the order of 16% by 2030 compared to 2010. A failure, while, to keep a chance of not exceeding 1.5 ° C of warming, the emissions carbon should be reduced by 45% during this period.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers The world on the “catastrophic” path of 2.7 ° C global warming

Solutions for the planet:

American researchers have calculated the carbon footprint of nine diets to try to reconcile the fight against malnutrition and the fight against climate change.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Which diets have the lowest climate impact?

Find all the articles from our special COP26 file here.