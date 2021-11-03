Carl Hayman has dementia joined the collective attacking World Rugby

“ It started with headaches in the beginning, in 2016. Then I started having severe memory problems. For example, I was trying to get a passport for my son and I couldn’t remember his middle name. I searched for a good 25 seconds and had to say “I’m so sorry, I forgot” to the person on the phone trying to make the passport. I started to drink more. I didn’t know what I had and drinking alcohol allowed me to get away from it all for a while. I was involved in a physical accident with my wife, I don’t want to downplay the harm I did or make any excuses, but that’s not who I am. “





