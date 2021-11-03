Carl Hayman has dementia joined the collective attacking World Rugby

His name has been added to the long list of former players with dementia. Carl Hayman, former international pillar of New Zealand, former player of Toulon or Pau in France, confided to the site The Spinoff on an evil which insidiously eats away at professional rugby. Like Steve Thompson, 2003 world champion hooker with England, or Welshman Alix Popham, the All Black suffers from dementia, and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Hayman, now 41, has indicated he will join the collective of players affected by the disease which is attacking World Rugby in court. They blame the governing body of world rugby for poor management of concussions suffered during their career. The players concerned indicate that they can prove that World Rugby was aware of the danger of concussions early on, but did not take the necessary measures.
I spent several years thinking I was going crazy. At one point, I really meant it.
“ It started with headaches in the beginning, in 2016. Then I started having severe memory problems. For example, I was trying to get a passport for my son and I couldn’t remember his middle name. I searched for a good 25 seconds and had to say “I’m so sorry, I forgot” to the person on the phone trying to make the passport. I started to drink more. I didn’t know what I had and drinking alcohol allowed me to get away from it all for a while. I was involved in a physical accident with my wife, I don’t want to downplay the harm I did or make any excuses, but that’s not who I am. “
After 451 professional rugby matches and a 17-year career, the New Zealander, father of four, has potentially suffered more than 150,000 shocks, mainly under concussions, received in matches and in training. A figure based on the shocks suffered by Alix Popham (100,000 during his career).
Now, Carl Hayman hopes to find solutions and reduce the dementia he has. As he wishes to alert New Zealand to concussions. “It would be selfish enough of me not to speak, and not to speak of my experience. So that I could help a guy in New Zealand who maybe doesn’t understand what is happening to him, and has no support network to lean on. “
“The problem of the link between concussions and long-term cognitive problems is extremely complex, and science is evolving”, said New Zealand Federation boss Mark Robinson. “New Zealand Rugby will continue to put the well-being of players first and make the sport safe for everyone. “ World Rugby, meanwhile, said it had not been contacted by Hayman. The body did not comment on the statements of the former All Black to the 45 selections. Reaffirming that for her, “The well-being of the players is the priority of sport”.