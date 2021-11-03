Carla Moreau “the person to kill” for Les Marseillais: their quarrel evoked in their new reality TV

After a few months of suspense, the veil has finally been lifted this Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj are launching their project at the end of the week, Friday, on MyCanal. The couple will be there star of a new reality TV titled The Mif. In six episodes of 13 minutes, it will be devoted to their daily life in Marseille and more precisely to the organization of the second birthday of their daughter Ruby. For this, they surrounded themselves with a new group of friends with well-known faces: Maissane, Julien Guirado or Allan Guedj, Kevin’s cousin. Proof that Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj have definitely put an end to their old family of Marseillais.





Moreover, in the trailer already shared, the candidates express themselves briefly on this rupture that occurred last February after the witchcraft scandal broke out. “Kevin, in my life, this is my point of reference. He has to be happy, if he’s not well, that affects me too. We’ve been jostled by all the stories that have been around lately“, says Carla Moreau. And for her fiancé to add:”Carla had become the one to kill around us. They weren’t friends. It’s called a lesson in life. “

From ancient history for lovers who now focus entirely on the most important, their daughter. “We have a child, it’s the most beautiful wonder in the world“Kevin echoes, referring to the adorable Ruby.