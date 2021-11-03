Caution in sight in Europe before the Fed



CAUTION IN A VIEW IN EUROPE BEFORE THE FED

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected without much change on Wednesday at the opening, the imminent Federal Reserve decisions urging investors to be cautious.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could lose 0.05%. Futures are signaling a breakeven opening for the Dax in Frankfurt, a decline of 0.17% for the FTSE in London and 0.05% for the EuroStoxx 50.

On Tuesday, the CAC 40 posted a high since September 2000 and the Stoxx a historic peak again thanks to the momentum driven by a solid season of quarterly results.

European and American investors should put this optimism aside to focus on the big meeting of the week, namely the monetary policy decisions of the Fed at 18:00 GMT and the press conference, shortly after, of its president Jerome. Powell.

The markets are largely expecting an announcement on the reduction of the monthly asset purchase program, but they are mainly waiting to see if any indications of possible rate hikes next year will be given.

As for economic indicators, market participants will monitor the monthly ADP survey on private employment in the United States (13:15 GMT), two days before the publication of the monthly report of the Department of Labor.

A WALL STREET





Wall Street futures suggest an almost stable opening on Wednesday after the records set by its three major indices on Tuesday, as strong quarterly results continue to fuel investor confidence.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.39% to 36,052.63 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.37% to 4,630.65 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.34% to 15,649.60 points.

The Nasdaq and S & P-500 hit peaks for the fourth consecutive session. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, set a record for the third day in a row, exceeding the threshold of 36,000 points for the first time.

Among the notable moves, Pfizer rose 4.1% after raising its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and Under Armor jumped 16.5% following the upward revision of its annual turnover forecast.

IN ASIA

In China, equity markets are in the red as the close approaches after Prime Minister Li Keqiang warned of downward pressure on the economy as new cases of COVID-19 transmitted locally reached a peak of about three months, which suggests further restrictive measures in Beijing.

The CSI 300 of mainland Chinese large caps lost 0.57% and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.54%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

CHANGES / RATES

Pending the Fed’s announcements, movements are limited in both currencies and sovereign bonds.

The dollar is stable against a basket of benchmark currencies and the euro is trading at $ 1.158.

The yield on ten-year Treasuries rose slightly, to 1.5541% in Asian trade.

OIL

The oil market is down after the American Petroleum Institute published a sharp increase in inventories of crude and distillates in the United States last week.

A barrel of Brent lost 1.07% to 83.81 dollars and US light crude fell 1.49% to 82.66 dollars.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Nicolas Delame)