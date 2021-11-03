Celine Dion very ill: her state of health is worrying

While she announced the postponement of her concert dates on October 19 due to health problems, it seems that the star’s condition is not improving. Explanations.

Not very reassuring news. On October 19, singer Céline Dion announced to her fans the postponement of her next concerts: “I’m heartbroken by this decision. My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to go on stage in November saddens me beyond words (…) I have to focus on my health to get better … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible “, she said in a post on Instagram.





A state of health that does not improve

According to the media here is, the 53-year-old actress, is reportedly still in a worrying state of health. A source close to the star reportedly said: “She can no longer get out of bed, move or walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet which paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost much weight.”

For now, no details of a potential disease have been revealed to the press. We hope of course that the star will be able to get back on her feet very quickly and honor her concerts. The artist was to inaugurate a new show at Resorts World in Las Vegas on November 5. Unfortunately, all of her upcoming dates are canceled at the moment. Postponements are being considered.

