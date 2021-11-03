Champions League – “At 35, he will always make the same stupid mistakes …”: Paul Scholes lets loose on Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba spent a bad evening on the lawn of Atalanta Bergamo last night (2-2). Manhandled by his vis-à-vis Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield, the French midfielder lost 13 balls and sank, without succeeding in raising the level of a group in great difficulty. Released a little after the hour mark, the international tricolor observed the new miracle of CR7 from the sidelines. In England, his performance did not go unnoticed, especially on the side of the former Red Devils.

He is in the moon at times!

Paul Scholes, iconic Manchester United midfielder and consultant for BT Sport, did not go dead in the air to express his resentment towards Paul Pogba. “He is a player with a lot of experience but when he turns 35 he will still be the same.., regretted the former English international. He’ll always make the same stupid mistakes, trying to make soles, surround himself with opponents and show off his dribbles. And everyone knows it, we see it all the time! The most important with this player is his concentration, he is in the moon at times ! “





Paul Scholes was not kind to his former partner Paul Pogba Credit: Imago

In a discussion with Rio Ferdinand, especially on the British media set, the 46-year-old Englishman was quite fatalistic about the needs surrounding the current number 6 from Le Mans. “At Juve he was excellent and that’s why we (Manchester United, editor’s note) signed him, but there was so much experience around him: Pirlo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Buffon and an aggressive coach to mobilize him all the time. And he will need this kind of treatment until he is 35 … “. From the man who stopped his career at 39, the message has the merit of being clear …

