Champions League: Juve win against Zenit and qualify for the knockout stages

Juventus Turin have been serious. Welcoming Zenit Saint Petersburg on their lawn, Massimiliano Allegri’s men managed this meeting thanks to a great Paulo Dybala, author of a double this Tuesday (4-2). A victory which allows the Old Lady to ensure her qualification for the final phase of the Champions League.

They will have been stifling. The Turinese simply did not let the Zenith players breathe. A pressure which even pushed the Russians to back down and offer a lot of opportunities to a Paulo Dybala of the great evenings. A true virtuoso, he alone turned the offensive animation of the Bianconeri by stringing together dangerous dribbles and strikes. It was he who scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute on a beautiful half-volley shot into the box. He thus surpassed Michel Platini in the historic ranking of Juve’s scorers (106 against 104), even imitating one of his celebrations in the wake.

Dybala, pattern size

Despite many efforts to score the second goal, it was finally Zenit who equalized, benefiting from a goal against their camp of Bonucci, on a blocked header (26th). Not reassured, the Turinese still got a penalty after a foul on Chiesa. Dybala got back to it twice before transforming it, the Zenit defenders having entered the box on the first attempt (58th). Chiesa then hit the nail on the head with a superb technical work and a brilliant strike between the legs of Kritsyuk (74th).

Always so bright, Dybala also delivered a sublime pass to Alvaro Morata at the end of the match, an opportunity transformed by the Spaniard (82nd). Azmoun closed the gap at the very end of the game. Zenit lost a lot of chances to qualify after this defeat, while Juve secured their place for the round of 16 next February. A breath of fresh air before returning to the championship on Sunday. Where the mood is not really the same …

