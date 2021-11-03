Champions League: PSG can almost finish the job Leipzig … Presentation and probable compositions – football

RB Leipzig will host Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday, on the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. Leader of group A, the club from the French capital can almost validate its qualification for the round of 16 if it succeeds in Germany.

Mbapp is attacking Leipzig.

Paris Saint-Germain can take a big step towards qualifying towards the knockout stages of the Champions League this Wednesday in Leipzig. Indeed, a success in Germany combined with a victory of Manchester City against FC Bruges would allow the club of the capital to count six points ahead of the Belgian formation, two days to go. Suffice to say that the Mauricio Pochettino band will do everything to get a good result with its triumphant priple the Etihad, in three weeks.

Wijnaldum beware

A match that will not be fun according to Georginio Wijnaldum. It is always difficult. I think they have already shown the Parc des Princes how good they are. They were dominating the game, and then we scored two goals. We saw how difficult it was. We saw that they could do great things. They will do everything to reproduce what they did before. So it will be a very difficult game, also because they will be playing at home. So we will have to play a very good game to win , explained the Dutch midfielder.

For his part, Jesse Marsch ensures that his team will do everything to referee the performance of the first leg, lost 3-2. But this time around, the American manager is hoping his troops will not make the same individual mistakes that cost them the Paris game. The Paris match is very important because we understood that we can play a great game against a great opponent. We can win this match , admitted the former technician of Red Bull Salzburg, while the RBL lost all their meetings in this campaign.





Verratti and Messi absent

In this quest for victory, the technician of the German club will not find Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi on his way. The two Parisian executives are, like Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes, the infirmary. While a three defense has been evoked in recent days, it seems certain that Paris will come to Leipzig with their usual attacking trio formed by Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbapp and Neymar. A triplet which will have to be inspired to allow the PSG to take a step closer to the qualification and put an end to the dream of Leipzig to find the 8th finals for the third time in a row.

Probable compositions

Leipzig: Gulacsi – Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol – Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angelio – Nkunku, Andr Silva, Forsberg (c).

Paris SG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Wijnaldum, Danilo, Gueye – Di Maria, Mbapp, Neymar.

