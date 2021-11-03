Charlene and Albert of Monaco face “disturbing and hurtful” rumors, the prince is indignant

Prince Albert has been deprived of his wife Charlene for many months now. Left for South Africa – her country of origin – at the beginning of the year for a rhino preservation mission, the princess has since been unable to return to the principality due to an ENT infection which required several operations. In the new edition of the magazine Point of view, of November 3, 2021, the Monegasque sovereign confided in this subject, while evoking the painful rumors which they must face.

As soon as the Princess’s health concerns were announced, rumors of divorce were relayed by several media. Rumors all the more painful as Albert and Charlene were forced to celebrate their 10 years of marriage at a distance last summer … “How could I claim that these articles didn’t affect me? Of course, these publications that appeared in various places were extremely disturbing and hurtful“, commented the 63-year-old prince. If the latter ended up publicly denying this gossip, he admits having perhaps been too late to react:”Maybe we should have done it differently. My wife did not wish to talk too much about her very personal health problems, we preferred the option of communicating little on this subject.“





Also in this interview, the sovereign wanted to be reassuring about the state of health of his wife, following her last surgery on October 8. According to him, the princess “is much better“, so much so that she will be back in time to take part in the Monegasque National Day celebrations on 19 November. A return that their young children Jacques and Gabriella (6 years old) are obviously waiting with great impatience, they who were only able to see her briefly at the beginning of June and at the end of August.