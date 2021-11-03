China: Evergrande claims to have handed over their keys to 57,000 owners



An Evergrande building complex in Beijing, October 21, 2021 (AFP / Noel Celis)

The Chinese real estate group Evergrande has handed over more than 57,000 properties to their owners, the ultra-indebted developer said Wednesday, whose financial situation is being scrutinized with concern by the markets.



Evergrande, which drags a slate estimated at 260 billion euros, is one of the largest real estate groups in China. Due to dying finances, the firm said in September that it might not be able to honor all of its commitments.

And dozens of injured owners, who had not received delivery of their apartment, demonstrated in front of the group’s headquarters in Shenzhen.





“Between July and October, Evergrande delivered 546 lots from 184 (real estate) projects to 57,462 owners,” the group said in a statement.

The document does not specify whether this is only housing or whether the figure also includes commercial property. “Evergrande has carefully finalized every detail of the accommodation and has honored its promises with quality,” said the group.

The share of Evergrande gained 4.7% on Wednesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange where the promoter is listed.

In September, fears of Evergrande’s bankruptcy had panicked international markets after two interest payments on bad dollar bonds. The group, which had a 30-day grace period for each due date, has since paid the $ 131 million (€ 113 million) owed in total.

Evergrande immediately announced in October the restart of certain projects which had been shut down due to lack of liquidity. The poor health of the group is only one of the symptoms of a real estate sector in China, which is generally in trouble.

New housing prices are thus down in the country for the first time in six years, in a context of mistrust of buyers facing the risk of bankruptcy of several developers.

