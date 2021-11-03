More

    Chocolate madeleines containing foreign bodies recalled in several stores

    Madeleines topped with chocolate are being recalled throughout France. Packages of these cakes from the Maison Colibri brand indeed present a “suspicion of metallic foreign bodies”, according to the reminder.conso site.

    These madeleines with a dark or milk chocolate shell were marketed between October 4 and 8, reports Actu.fr. Most French supermarkets are concerned: Auchan, Carrefour, Cora, Intermarché, Leclerc, Monoprix, Système U and even the private sales site Veepee.

    An assistance number set up

    Baked goods sold in packs of eight may contain foreign objects such as metal, glass, plastic, paper or textiles. Their ingestion can cause “lesions of the digestive system”, warns the government site. Several batches are affected, with use-by dates set at February 13, 16 or 17, 2022.

    Consumers who have purchased this product are advised not to eat it and to destroy it. They can also bring the madeleines back to the store for reimbursement. The Maison Colibri company has set up a number to answer customers’ questions: 05 46 91 19 19.


