chocolate madeleines likely to contain wire

The authorities are urging people to “stop consuming” and “destroy” these chocolate-shelled madeleines from the Maison Colibri brand.

Due to a foreign body present in Maison Colibri brand madeleines, the authorities called for vigilance and launched a recall on November 2, due to a risk of ingestion and causing damage to the device. digestive.

Read alsoUFC Que-Chooser alerts on exorbitant amount of estate bank fees





In total, there are eight batches of Maison Colibri madeleines, with Classic dark chocolate, hazelnut and milk chocolate shell likely to contain a metallic foreign body of the wire type. Sold in the form of sachets of 8 madeleines of 240g in paper sachet and marketed since October 4, 2021, the affected lots could be sold in all supermarkets and even in private sale, everywhere in France.

If you have purchased this product, here are the affected lots: GTIN 3700157521850 Lot 4021, 4022, 4023 to be consumed before 02/17/2022. GTIN 3700157510168 Lot 3951, 3952, 3953 to be consumed before 13/02/2022. GTIN 3700157510168 Lot 4011, 4012 to be consumed before 02/16/2022.

“Due to the risk of injury / adverse effects following ingestion of this product, as a precaution it is recommended that people who hold products belonging to the following lots not to consume them.», Mentions the press release. It is possible to bring them back against reimbursement. For any complaint, the contact number is: 0546911919.