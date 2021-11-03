Chris Paul writes a little more about his legend, the Lakers were hot

The results of the night in the NBA

Bucks @ Pistons: 117-89

Heat @ Mavs: 125-110

Kings @ Jazz : 113-119

Pelicans @ Suns : 100-112

Rockets @ Lakers : 117-119

Chris Paul, 3rd NBA all-time passer!

– Chris Paul became the third best passer in NBA history this night. CP3 took advantage of the Pelicans’ reception to achieve a double-double with 14 points and 18 assists, which allows him to double in one evening Mark Jackson and Steve nash. With 10,346 assists since the start of his career, the Suns point guard has only Jason kidd (12 091) and the untouchable John stockton (15806) in front of him.

It was in the second half that Chris Paul raised his voice after looking a little rusty. The veteran registered all of his points and 10 of his 18 assists after the break, to help Phoenix erase a failed start. Mikal Bridges (22 pts) and the astonishing Frank Kaminsky (17 pts, 4 stls off the bench), in particular, put the Suns back on track, with the help of Devin Booker, author of 9 points in a row to finish erasing a delay of 20 points.

The Lakers trembled, but the Big Three spoke

– The Los Angeles Lakers were scared against an opponent yet very close to them. The juvenile Rockets made it to LA without any complexes and the game was close to the end. Jalen green (24 points to, who had not taken the slightest shot in the second half, had a hot shot in the money time with two 3-point baskets, including a pretty crazy one despite the threat ofAnthony davis.

Jalen Green is absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/Vbme93kAnx – Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 3, 2021

Christian wood (26 & 16) also posed problems for the Lakers, but the Big Three were able to respond. Lebron james scored 14 of his 30 points in the 4th quarter alone, Russell westbrook scored 27 points and Anthony davis He was also productive (27 pts, 9 rebounds, 3 blks) to allow the Californians to sign a third victory in a row.

30 for LBJ.

27 for AD.

27 for Russ. Tea @Lakers trio combines for 84 points in their home W! pic.twitter.com/3z5UOJ9GZy – NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

– When LeBron is not happy, LeBron always does so.

BRON BRAWN. Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/aTJIzombYV – NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

The Heat is wickedly solid

– It will be difficult to move the Miami Heat this season. The Mavs understood it last night, losing at home to the Floridians despite the 33 points of Luka Doncic. For the first time in franchise history, four Heat players scored at least 22 points (Tyler herro, Jimmy butler, Kyle lowry and Bam Adebayo). Miami has variety in attack and a mix of tenacity and experience in defense, which makes for a cocktail with a taste of ambition.





Tyler Herro is continuing his campaign to be voted best 6th man of the year.

Tyler Herro (15 in 2Q) is in the zone 🔥@MiamiHEAT 70@dallasmavs 62 Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/76JFJz4uJ6 – NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

– Frank Ntilikina played 19 minutes off the bench for Dallas. The former Knicks point guard finished with 4 points and a rebound. We will remember this beautiful feint and this shoot.

Utah the quiet force, Milwaukee wakes up

– Utah is slowly making its way, using the recipe that made it successful last season. Donovan mitchell a hit in attack (36 points), Rudy Gobert defends the lead in the racket (12 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks) and the rest of the team is almost foolproof.

Last night, against the Kings, we also found a Mike Conley sharp (30 pts) which was able to take over from Mitchell at the finish when he started to stick his tongue out. In the radius of the good news, Rudy Gobert also entered 6 important throws in the money time, to allow the Jazz to post a record of 7-1.

On the Sacramento side, the team remains competitive and eye-catching despite the offensive difficulties of De’Aaron Fox (4/15), which is still a good sign.

– Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have recovered by unsurprisingly boning the Pistons. After three defeats and the obligation to play the MVP of the 2021 Finals at the pivot position in the absence of Brook Lopez, Milwaukee has regained a little morale.

With 28 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds, Giannis obviously weighed on the meeting and said not without humor: “Thank goodness we finally won. I was starting to wonder if we were going to have to tank to get the 1st pick. I learned today that I hate playing pivot and I have never been more in admiration of Brook lopez. Please come back quickly! “.

– Killian Hayes was titular with the Pistons, in a backcourt with Cade Cunningham. The French spent 26 minutes in the field for 8 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds at 3/7 (2/4 at 3 points) and 5 faults. If we could see some interesting things in the creation from Cunningham, the No. 1 of the Draft 2021 failed to settle the sights and ended up with a naughty 2/14.

LeBron James, Tyler Herro: Top 5 Performances of the Night