Clara Burel “super happy” after her first victory with Les Bleues

“How do you feel after this first victory for the French team?
I’m really happy. It was not an easy game, I am even more satisfied to have come through. At the end there was a bit of tension, I’m really happy.
What was your state of mind when you entered the court?
I tried to tell myself that if I won it was only a bonus and if I lost it was okay because I was not the favorite, she is better ranked than me (32nd against 77th world). I knew I had all my chances and tried to believe it completely.
“We see everyone on the side fully, it really makes you want to give everything”
What was your game plan?
I had a pretty clear plan. I knew in the rally she wanted to play two-three strikes. I had to be super strong to get him to play the extra blow. I think I managed to do it sometimes and it made the difference. A small handover chip on the forehand that hurts a bit. I followed the plan and it worked out well.
Is there an extra soul when you play for the French team compared to the circuit?
I don’t think I’ve ever encouraged myself so much as I do today (laughs). We can see everyone on the side fully, it really makes you want to give everything. The extra small step, we do it because we see them on the edge of the court, we see Julien (Benneteau) fully behind us. It is a small difference compared to the circuit. “