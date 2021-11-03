Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) explains her attitude to Coumba’s provocations on the island of the banished

After his elimination from Koh-Lanta, the Legend this November 2, Clémence Castel confided in a live Instagram led by Denis Brogniart this Wednesday at the end of the day. The opportunity for the adventurer to return to her very tense relations with Coumba on the island of the banished …
In the episode of linked destinies broadcast this November 2 on TF1, each candidate still in the running in Koh Lanta, the Legend formed a pair with another adventurer. Result: if they won the comfort and immunity tests together, they were also eliminated at the same time when consulting. It is each season one of the most crucial moments for the rest of the adventure since two candidates are ousted during a single council. Associated with Alix, Phil could consider himself in danger even though the two adventurers both won the test of comfort. Sam and Jade, whose performance in the immunity test was clearly disappointing, had a vote against them during the council, which made them an easy target… And yet, it was finally Christelle who, with four votes against him, had to leave the main adventure. She dragged Teheiura into her downfall. This is also the second time in a row that the adventurer has been eliminated during the linked destinies.
Coumba and Clémence eliminated from Koh-Lanta, the Legend
On the island of the banished, Coumba rejoices when Clemency arrives for the second time in the secondary adventure of Koh Lanta, the Legend. The atmosphere is icy between the two champions, the athlete refusing to speak to him, which shocked Internet users. It will be recalled that the elimination of Clémence at the start of the adventure was largely due to Coumba. Anyway, the cold war will not have taken place since it is Alexandra who wins in the arena and Coumba and Clémence are both eliminated and integrate the residence of the final jury! During a live on Instagram led by Denis Brogniart, the only woman to have won Koh Lanta twice reneged on her relationship with her former ally.
“You shouldn’t add fuel to the fire”
“This adventure took us away, but the door remains open and she is someone I value and appreciate in life so when she is ready … The door is open“, begins the mother of the family, before explaining why she had preferred to remain calm in the face of provocations from her opponent.”I expected this welcome there, so virulent, maybe not. I knew thatit was not necessary to add fuel to the fire and that the best positioning for me, because I wanted to preserve myself for the test toowas to tell him: ‘When you’re ready I’ll be ready too ‘”. The young Normande admitted despite everything that the attitude of her best enemy had necessarily affected her a little.”I had no animosity against Coumba, by his welcome, I really wanted to concentrate on giving the best of myself. I can not say that it did not destabilize me for the test. It unsettled me unconsciously because I didn’t want it to get to me so it put extra pressure on me “, concluded the champion.
The sequence in question can be found 20 minutes from the start of the video below.