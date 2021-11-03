Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) in a relationship with Marie: “Accepting the situation was complicated for some” (EXCLUDED)

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Clémence Castel was eliminated in the edition All Stars of Koh Lanta baptized The legend. A disappointment for this great competitor who has lived an eventful adventure, marked in particular by her complicated relationship with Coumba. Unlucky in the game, Clémence Castel is lucky in her private life since she spins the perfect love with Marie. She confided in Purepeople.com.

During this fourth adventure, you left your partner Marie and your children (Louis and Marin whose father is Mathieu Johann) at home. How did you experience the distance?

It was difficult for everyone. For the children, I’ve gone twice in three years so that’s a bit much. But it seems to me that it went better than the last time because they grew up and I was able to explain it better to them. And then I had prepared little gifts for them to open every week. Compared to my partner Marie, it was a first so it’s true that it wasn’t easy, especially when we are used to being together 24 hours a day.

How did the reunion go? ?

They were great. We were happy to meet the four of us and spend some time together. This new estrangement has brought to the fore the value of the people with whom I live.





You formalized your relationship last July, after two years of love. Why have you waited so long?

I assumed that this was my life and that I had no reason to put it before, at least as long as it was not stalled for us or for our relatives too. It was an upheaval for us and around us whether it was loved ones, family, friends and it was a decision and a choice that had to be explained to everyone. For some people, coming to terms with the situation was more complicated than for others and I felt it was a good time to talk about it. Things had calmed down and then I redo a Koh Lanta. I told myself pretty quickly that I didn’t want to hide and that it was better to break the ice right away rather than it coming out without being able to control what can be said. At least things are clear now and people aren’t surprised to have us with Marie on the street.

With Marie, you entered into PACS last August. Do you have other projects?

We opened a nightclub a month and a half ago. But it’s not a place with electronic music. It’s a rock nightclub that is more aimed at thirties and forties and it works pretty well.

Exclusive content cannot be used without the mention of Purepeople.com.