“Close your mouth!” : Huge argument between Vincent and his contender in “Love is in the meadow”

Mustard rose to their noses. Yesterday, in “Love is in the meadow”, on M6, the winemaker Vincent strongly clashed with one of his suitors, Stéphanie, about a … vinaigrette! Indeed, while the farmer and the participant in the show had just finished their meal, the one who was originally the favorite of the southerner, decided to keep the leftover food for the dogs, rather than save them for later.

“Don’t yell at me!”

“Me, I do not throw away food, because food is won. You have to work to earn the food“, began Vincent.”I’m not going to throw it away because it’s going to feed two mouths. Both dogs want to eat too. I’m sorry, but it’s not wasted!“, she retorted. And to be cut off by the winegrower:”You are right to be sorry. It’s like making a liter of dressing! I told you not to overdo it and you are doing too much!“.

Mixing a sauce between her hands, Stéphanie then told her that she did not make a liter of vinaigrette: “You will see with your own eyes! Looked ! Come see ! Is there a liter?“.”It’s good … Don’t try … There are too many for the salad! That’s all ! Understand a little! Don’t tell me there isn’t a liter, when of course there is a liter!“, replied the farmer, provoking the ire of Stéphanie:”Don’t yell at me! You’re not gonna yell at me, are you ?! Close your mouth! You don’t talk to me like that! Who do you think You Are ?!“.

“You don’t talk to me like that, pelo!”

Almost forehead to forehead, the two – now – former lovebirds yelled at each other. “But you listen to me, yes! I take myself for Vincent! I’m telling you what I have to tell you!“the 51-year-old retorted.”Me, I take myself for Stéphanie! You don’t talk to me like that, pelo!“, she continued. In voiceover, Karine Le Marchand concluded:”Nothing like a spat to seal a friendship. Off camera, rest assured, these two incompatible characters have made peace“. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.