Closing records on Wall Street, driven by results



WALL STREET ENDS ON THE RISE

by Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar

(Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange finished higher on Tuesday as its three major indexes set new records, as strong quarterly results continue to fuel investor confidence, who are otherwise awaiting the end Wednesday of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.39%, or 138.79 points, to 36,052.63 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 16.98 points, or 0.37%, to 4,630.65 points.

The Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 53.69 points (0.34%) to 15,649.60 points.

The Nasdaq and S & P-500 hit peaks for the fourth consecutive session. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, set a record for the third day in a row, exceeding the threshold of 36,000 points for the first time.

So far, the earnings season has been better than expected for US companies, which continue to recover from the impact of the coronavirus health crisis.





While 320 S & P-500 companies have released their results, their third-quarter profits are expected to rise 40.2% year-on-year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“The next few days and weeks are going to see some important developments on the political front, we are watching this very closely because, as we move out of earnings season gradually, many macroeconomic factors will start to occupy again. center stage, ”said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management.

Nine of the eleven major sectors of the S & P-500 finished in the green, leading the materials sector, up 1.1%.

Pfizer rose 4.1% after raising its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is now targeting $ 36 billion.

Gains in the US lab’s stock helped the healthcare sector hold up the S & P-500, which ended up in the green.

Among the notable movements, the jump of Under Armor, up 16.5% following the upward revision of its forecast for annual sales.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to validate, during its two-day monetary policy meeting, a project of ‘tapering’ of its purchasing programs put in place to support the economy during the coronavirus health crisis.

Investors will also be watching, in the press release to be released on Wednesday, for comments on interest rates and the recent rise in inflation.

(French version Jean Terzian)