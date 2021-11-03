“Compartment n ° 6”, “Les Olympiades”, “Albatros”, “Les Eternels”… The cinema outings of the week

With “The Olympics”, Jacques Audiard tells about a district of Paris that has never been filmed (or almost): the towers of the 13th arrondissement. YOUTUBE

From Murmansk to 13e arrondissement of Paris, from Casablanca to the Normandy coast… Cinephiles are offered a wide variety of horizons this week.

Do not miss

“Compartment n ° 6”: two hearts in winter

Accompanying two characters during a long journey, Compartment n ° 6 is devoted exclusively to the undecidable relationship which, step by step, is formulated between them. Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish archeology student in Moscow, sets out to travel by train to Murmansk, beyond the Arctic Circle, to observe 10,000-year-old petroglyphs (symbolic designs carved on stone). . An idea that originally was that of his girlfriend Irina (Dinara Drukarova), a socialite intellectual who was to escort her there, but lets go of her just before leaving. Never mind: the young woman clings to this goal as a loving bond that she feels is loosening, without necessarily admitting it.





So here she is on a journey of 2,000 kilometers, having to share her sleeper car with a complete stranger. Fate wanted it to be Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov), a young man leaving to work in the mines of the far North, with crude manners and soon, under the influence of vodka, to utter all kinds of insanity. Scene after scene, step by step, the film examines how each one goes beyond their initial loathing, perceives something else in the imposed presence of their cabin mate. For it is indeed two displaced beings who are brought together here, to split the Russian winter like a general glaciation of hearts. Mathieu macheret

Finnish, German, Estonian and Russian film by Juho Kuosmanen. With Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov, Dinara Drukarova, Julia Aug (1 h 46).

“Penguin & Goéland and their 500 cubs”: Michel Leclerc and hidden Jewishness

It is a story that Michel Leclerc had to tell, he whose fictions (Name of people, in 2010, Gaucho TV, in 2012…) weave together politics and intimate life, in a back and forth that makes them perfectly indistinguishable. The documentary Penguin & Gull and their 500 children is no exception to the rule, sketching a series of back and forths between the story of her mother, Juliette, and the collective utopia that turned her life upside down.

Daughter of deportees, orphan from childhood, Michel Leclerc’s mother was taken in at the Sèvres Children’s House (Hauts-de-Seine), an institution founded in 1941 by Roger and Yvonne Hagnauer, two anti-Nazi pacifists whom everyone world nicknamed “Penguin” and “Gull”. In a former disused convent, the couple opened a place which then took in children who were victims of food restrictions. Under the impetus of “Goéland”, the school with alternative pedagogy is evolving to accommodate children who are victims of war. The couple did not hide anything and kept the doors of the institution wide open, the Jewish children were simply renamed under names that sounded French.

