Cop26: Brazil’s pledges against deforestation show what’s wrong with the summit

COP26 – Do not get too wet. Brazil is one of the 100 countries that will sign, this Tuesday, November 2 as part of the Cop26, a joint declaration to stop deforestation by 2030 to protect the climate. The initiative, which will benefit from public and private funding totaling 19.2 billion dollars (16.5 billion euros), is essential to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to + 1.5 ° C. , according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The country of Jair Bolsonaro, which boasts an “unprecedented” commitment, remains one of the worst students in terms of ecology. He is particularly singled out for the acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon. Indeed, the president, notoriously climatosceptic, has encouraged since taking office in 2019 the commercial exploitation of the largest tropical forest in the world.

However, these new commitments at Cop26 do not in reality imply major changes for the climate. And this is the heart of the problem of these summits for the environment.

The bad student of the climate

Since the start of the far-right president’s term in office in 2019, the Brazilian Amazon has lost 10,000 km2 of forest per year, compared to 6,500 km2 annually in the previous decade. The Bolsonaro government is also accused of having cut funding to public institutions dedicated to preserving the environment.

A report by the NGO collective Climate Observatory recently showed that CO2 emissions had increased by 9.5% in one year in Brazil in 2020, despite the pandemic. At the same time, the world average fell by 7%. According to this report, this Brazilian exception is due to “the increase in deforestation, especially in the Amazon”. As a reminder, 60% of the Amazon rainforest is located in Brazil.

Last August, the Brazilian government announced that their goal of reducing deforestation by 10% over the reference period August 2020-July 2021 “probably” would not be met. “I think it will be more around 4 to 5%. It is a very low reduction, derisory, but it is better than nothing ”, had declared to the press the vice-president Hamilton Mourao.

Despite the deployment of the army to try to crack down on illegal deforestation, the situation has continued to deteriorate in recent months. According to Human Rights Watch, the Bolsonaro administration has weakened environmental law enforcement, effectively encouraging criminal networks that lead to deforestation, and those responsible for these attacks are rarely brought to justice.

Pressure on Brazil

If climate skeptic Jair Bolsonaro seems to ignore deforestation in his country, why then embark on such commitments? A first part of the response is found in Brazil’s desire to make itself better seen by other countries in the fight for the climate.

In fact, the pressure on Brazil has increased recently with the threat of around forty companies, distributors and mainly European federations to boycott Brazilian agricultural products. This if the country does not withdraw an agricultural reform project that risks accelerating, according to them, the deforestation of the Amazon.





Several European leaders have also said they will not ratify a pending trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, unless Brazil reduces Amazon deforestation and forest fires, Human Rights Watch notes.

A group of 15 U.S. senators also signed a public letter in April declaring that U.S. military and economic cooperation with Brazil, including support for Brazil’s candidacy for the OECD, should be conditional on the Brazil demonstrates results in reducing deforestation and ending impunity for crimes against local forest defenders.

Promises to get involved, without getting too wet

New commitments made under pressure, but which ultimately look like a big game of poker. “The Bolsonaro government now wants the world to think it is determined to save the rainforest,” said Maria Laura Canineu, director of Human Rights Watch in Brazil. But this commitment cannot be taken seriously given its disastrous record and its inability to present credible plans to urgently advance the fight against deforestation ”.

If it is slightly more sought after than that of 2020, the Brazilian action plan of 2021 for the climate is not in fact revolutionary. It is even less ambitious than the plan that was drawn up in 2016 to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, according to CNN. On this new program, to be implemented before September 2022, “protecting biodiversity” and “reducing greenhouse gas emissions” are among the broad objectives displayed. However, the ways to achieve this are not specified.

But this is also what the principle of the Cop is based on: during this meeting at the bedside of the planet, everyone is invited, in a non-binding way, to set their own objectives, sector by sector, for reducing emissions. greenhouse gases. A solution chosen since the Cop21 in 2015, which avoids the veto which block any progress.

“The idea of ​​national objectives arose to reverse the functioning of international negotiations, towards a bottom-up approach. We start from the development, technological and social priorities of the countries, which themselves define their contributions ”, explains to the HuffPost Sandrine Mathy, research director at CNRS.

But if each country will instead make concrete proposals, the mechanism does not encourage daring. Thus at the end of the Cop21 in 2015, the promises were both “very diverse and not very ambitious” decrypts Sandrine Mathy. Each country will try to give a little, while retaining its strengths: a large coal-producing country (like China) will not offer to reduce its exploitation, so as not to shake its labor market. Just like Brazil is not going to put a big brake on the exploitation of the Amazon rainforest.

