CORONAVIRUS Incidence rates on the rise in Occitania, but not in Gard

As every Tuesday and every Friday, the Occitanie Regional Health Agency (ARS) communicates the figures of the covid-19 pandemic in our region and our department.

With this week, disturbing news. That of an epidemic resumption that is taking hold in Occitania, materialized by incidence rates, including the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, on the rise. Thus, several departments in our region are seeing this rate increase, and pass the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, such as Aveyron (84.4) or the Pyrénées-Orientales (69.1).

On the other hand, the Gard is a good student: its incidence rate is the lowest in the region on Tuesday evening, with 40.7. A rate that is even declining compared to last Tuesday, when it was 46.1. Be careful, however, as this rate can vary very quickly.

In terms of hospitalizations, 516 are currently underway at the regional level (+13 since Friday) including 90 in intensive care (+7), and 5,235 people have lost their lives as a result of covid in health establishments in our region since the start of the pandemic (+8 in four days).





At the Gard level, 69 people were hospitalized last night (stable) including 19 in intensive care (+2 compared to Friday). In our department, 739 people lost their lives due to covid in health facilities (stable).

The number of new cases detected on average each day in Occitanie remained stable on Tuesday, with 426 positive cases, and the positivity rate of tests carried out in the region over the last seven days increased slightly (1.9% for 161,000 tests on Tuesday against 1.7% for 173,000 tests on Friday).

As for vaccination, 8.8 million doses have been injected in Occitania since the start of the vaccination campaign. 78.5% of the region’s population received at least one first injection.

