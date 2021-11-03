Coumba eliminated from “Koh-Lanta”: “Racial insults have no place on the networks”

INTERVIEW – This time, it’s over for Coumba. The warrior of “Koh-Lanta: the legend” leaves the adventure after the victory of Alexandra in the arena of the banished. The candidate, targeted by many racist comments on social networks, confirms to LCI her willingness to file a complaint.

It is a scene that will make a date in the history of “Koh-Lanta”. When leaving the adventure after Alexandra’s victory on the island of the banished, during the episode broadcast on Tuesday evening, Coumba refused to greet Clémence, at the origin of her elimination during the ambassadors. Several months after the shooting, the adventurer retains a stubborn grudge against her opponent … Your departure takes place in an atmosphere of great tension with Clémence. Have you not gone a little too far? Honestly, I don’t think so. I expressed what I was feeling at the time. There is frustration, misunderstanding following my elimination from the ambassadors. So much so that I was both relieved and happy to be dating her. When you say you want to “erase it from your life”, it’s still hard, right? Clémence, I have no animosity. No hatred against her today. I wish him all the best for his future life. But I erased it from my life, yeah, because the moment someone hurt me, I can’t let them come back into my life. Because it might hurt me again. It is a form of protection. It’s not against Clémence, it’s for me. There are 7 billion human beings on Earth. If one person hurts me, there are plenty more! (Laughs). Clémence told me that she was ready to meet you to discuss … It’s good for her. So it’s no? No it is going to be fine.

Clemence, everyone wanted her face from day one. It is thanks to the strategy of the girls that she was able to go this far– Coumba

Is this quarrel only linked to the episode of the ambassadors? Or is it deeper than that? It’s really the ambassadors, when she explains the reasons for her choice. Clemence, everyone wanted her face from day one. It is thanks to the strategy of the girls that she was able to go this far. Without us, she would go out much earlier, in place of Maxime. It was a strategy that gave her reprieve and I tried to protect her as much as possible. That then she reproaches me for this strategy, I did not understand it and I would never understand it. This alliance of girls has earned you a lot of criticism. Do you recognize the contradictions that many criticize you? There are no contradictions! I formed the alliance of girls for girls, because I knew that against boys, they had no chance. The boys were close together, with me too. We’re not going to lie to each other: three quarters of my friends in this adventure were with boys. But I got on so well with the girls that I wanted to set up this alliance for them, saying that I would be able to vote against Claude. Except that a girl like Candice comes to see us saying that she will not be able to vote against Sam because she skinned the fish with him for an hour! The same goes for Clémence and Christelle who find Maxime too nice! I have a 10-year friendship with Claude and I am able to vote against him… and they are not able to make 10% of the sacrifice I make. Why stay in such an alliance? They are the ones who boycotted this alliance. I am reproached for having tried to maintain it… when they are the ones who voted nonsense! But that’s okay, I take responsibility for it. When it goes, it goes. When things don’t go well, it’s the leaders who are brought down. I accept it, no problem.

Laurent, it is really the candidate who took part in this adventure by paying close attention to his image.– Coumba

But Coumba, would you really have been able to put Claude’s name on a ballot? Claude, he’s my friend. I would have had him eliminated last, even if it meant giving him an amulet to protect him. But in relation to my commitment to the other girls, I had to go through with it… if they had invested at least. Except that there was no more investment after two days. This alliance, it was rotten in the bud from the start. There is also a boy who criticizes you: in Buzz TV, Laurent says: “Coumba, take your cliques and your slaps and your fishing rod”. You understand ? I saw this interview yes. Laurent, I spoke about him at the end of my Instagram live last week to tell him how I felt about the ambassadors. Laurent is really the candidate who took part in this adventure by paying close attention to his image. When going to the ambassadors, he had to put either Alex or Alexandra. Finally, he sacrificed me for his image. And the fact that I was telling him the truth, it hurt him. Then he says that I spend my time criticizing on social networks… “But Laurent, who are you?”. I don’t have time to talk about him, he’s a joke! Serious ! He gives importance to himself by saying that I wanted to eliminate him, as well as Claude, Teheiura, and Sam. But that’s not true. His name was never mentioned because no one was calculating it. He didn’t scare anyone! (Laughs).

If I file a complaint, it’s for all the young college students, the high school students who are harassed on the networks– Coumba

Coumba, you have announced your intention to file a complaint against Internet users who insult you. Do you confirm your approach? I assume that everyone is free to give their opinion and social networks are a good thing. Now there is no place for threats, racial slurs and the like. That’s why I’m filing a complaint. I am treated as a traitor, a hypocrite, I do not block. It does not matter. But insults don’t have to be. I am a pretty strong person, I have been through things and I can take all the things that I receive. But if weaker people received even 10% of these messages, there would be mass suicides! If I file a complaint, it is for all the young college students, the high school students who are harassed on the networks.

Read also Namadia eliminated from “Koh-Lanta”: “In this adventure, kindness can be a fault”

Despite all that, would you be ready to redo Koh-Lanta? Ah but I’m going anyway because I went out badly! When I did this “Koh-Lanta”, I told myself that it was the last. But there, you saw it, I did not deserve to go out. I still had a lot to prove and they pulled the rug out from under me because I was a potential danger and now was the time to take advantage. Honestly, the others played well. If I had not been taken out to the ambassadors, I had no vote against me and I continued on my quiet journey. So yeah, I would love to do it again to show what I’m really worth.

Interview by Jérôme Vermelin

On the same subject

The most read articles Former policeman, ex-offender and anti-racist activist … Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York with an extraordinary career Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight global hunger on one condition LIVE – Covid-19: the new list of departments imposing the mask on school expected Thursday Submarines: the disclosure of an SMS from Emmanuel Macron rekindles tensions between France and Australia Submarines: Australian Prime Minister attacked by opponents after Macron sms leaked

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.