Coupe de France – 7th round: the TFC will go to Libourne and Rodez to Blavozy

The draw for the 7th round, which will see the entry into contention of Ligue 2 clubs, was made this Wednesday morning.

It’s Cup time for the two Ligue 2 clubs from the former Midi Pyrenees region. The RAF and Toulouse will enter the track for the 7th round, scheduled for November 13 and 14, and for which the draw was made this Wednesday morning. For this round, Toulouse FC was placed in Pool E, alongside clubs like AS Muret, Montauban or Pau FC, another Ligue 2 resident. And it was finally in Libourne, a National 3 club, that will visit the TFC.





Like last year, the Route des Violets will therefore pass through the Gironde, where they eliminated the Girondins de Bordeaux in the round of 16. They finally stopped at the quarter-final stage after a good run, which ended disappointingly against the fans of Rumilly-Vallières (N2).

Rodez will visit Blavozy

RAF side, placed in pool O with Nîmes, the draw seems a priori affordable: the “blood and gold” will move on the lawn of US Blavozy (Haute-Loire), resident of Regional 1.

Last year, the Rouergats’ course stopped in the 32nd finals on the lawn of Brest (L1).

The draw for clubs in the former Midi Pyrenees region:

US Blavozy (R1) – Rodez (L2)

Bordeaux Stadium (N3) – Wall (N3)

TMFC (R1) – Brive (R1)

Limens (R3) – Montauban (R2) –

Libourne (N3) – TFC (L2)