Covid-19: Germany affected by a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated

As Germany faces a pandemic “massive” unvaccinated, Minister of Health Jens Spahn on Wednesday called on all regions, competent for health issues, to tighten the rules for the unvaccinated in the event of an outbreak of infections, by prohibiting them access to certain public places or by requiring an expensive PCR test. Some, such as Saxony in the east or Baden-Württemberg have or are about to implement such measures.

“It’s not about harassment” against unvaccinated, but “to avoid saturation of the health system”, stressed the Conservative minister at a press conference, stressing that intensive care beds were again starting to run out.

The minister also said he wanted an acceleration of the booster vaccinations, currently recommended for those over 70, six months after the first vaccination. “The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not sufficient”, added the president of the institute of health watch Lothar Wieler, also regretting that the rules of access in public places, restaurant or theaters were not always sufficiently applied.

As early as this weekend, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her concern. The hour is “back to some recklessness”, she lamented. While defending the absence of vaccination obligations in force in the country, she also declared herself “very saddened” than “two to three million Germans over the age of 60 are still not vaccinated”.