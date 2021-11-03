Covid-19 – The health report for Tuesday, November 2 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

Find the health report for Tuesday, November 2 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitania

In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 8 people are currently hospitalized (-1). 1,123 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 2 patients in intensive care (-1). 238 people lost their lives in hospital (+1). No new hospitalized patients.

The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 60.8 against 55.1 yesterday

Gers

In the Gers department, 10 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 550 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new hospitalized patient.

The incidence rate in the Gers: 53.7 against 52.1 yesterday

In the Haute-Garonne department, 139 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6,336 people were able to return to their homes (+4). 18 people are currently in intensive care (+1). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 5 new hospitalized patients including 2 in intensive care.





The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 47.6 against 45.2 yesterday

New Aquitaine

In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 60 patients are currently hospitalized (+4). 2,362 people were able to return to their homes (+3). There are 6 patients hospitalized in intensive care (+2). 517 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 7 new hospitalized patients including 3 in intensive care.

The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 88.0 against 81.4 yesterday

Landes

In the Landes department, 7 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 1,033 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There is 1 patient hospitalized in intensive care (+1). 261 people lost their lives in hospital (+2). 4 new hospitalized patients including 1 in intensive care.

Landes incidence rate: 36.9 against 36.4 yesterday

Follow-up of positive tests as of October 26

Hautes-Pyrénées: 24

Gers: 17

Haute-Garonne: 96

Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 94

Landes: 16

In France