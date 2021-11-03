Covid-19: what is fluxovamine, this antidepressant that could limit the risk of severe form?

A study published in The Lancet Global Health suggests that this antidepressant could be effective in fighting severe forms of Covid-19.

Finally an effective drug against severe forms of Covid? In any case, fluxovamine, an antidepressant drug would be able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of serious forms, according to a clinical trial published at the end of October in the Lancet Global Health.

What is fluxovamine?

Our colleagues from BFMTV specify that this drug “belongs to a family of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)”, we can read in the official drug database, or a family of antidepressants. It can also treat people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.





What does the study reveal?

The study measured how many patients in each group were finally hospitalized after 28 days, or had to stay more than six hours in an emergency department on one occasion, detail our colleagues. Patients treated with fluvoxamine were less likely than those on placebo – 11% against 16% – to find themselves in one of these two situations.

“There was one death in the group that took fluvoxamine and 12 in the placebo group,” the researchers write.

“An effective, safe, inexpensive and fairly well tolerated option”

“This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine constitutes an effective, safe, inexpensive and rather well tolerated option to treat non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients”, judges researcher Otavio Berwanger, not associated with the trial, in a commentary also published by the journal.

But he also points to the limits of the study. It does not allow to conclude on the effect of the drug to reduce deaths and, even in terms of hospitalizations, the conclusions would be weakened, reports Progress.