Covid-19: Will France be able to avoid a 5th wave of the epidemic?

Will the rebound in Covid-19 cases in France result in a fifth epidemic wave that would saturate hospitals by the end of the year? For now, experts are divided and remain cautious. The virus continues to circulate but we are in a favorable situation. During the same period last year, the reproduction rate was between 1.1 and 1.3, at the start of the second wave, which is not currently the case, ”explained epidemiologist Mircea Sofonea in early October. lecturer in epidemiology and evolution of infectious diseases at the University of Montpellier.

According to him, “for the situation to be reversed, a new variant would be needed or there would be a sudden change in the application of barrier gestures. However, in the current state of knowledge, there is no threatening variant replacing the Delta and we are not in a perspective of generalized relaxation of health measures. “





Priority: curb the circulation of the virus

Since then, a rebound in contamination and a relaxation of respect for barrier gestures have been observed. Antoine Flahault, professor of public health at the University of Geneva and director of the Institute of Global Health, fears “a sharp increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the event of a fifth wave this winter, even with the entire eligible population vaccinated by vaccines 90% effective against severe forms of Covid ”. But the specialist adds that “if we maintain all the measures that make it possible to slow down the circulation of the virus and that we manage to vaccinate the elderly and at risk with three doses, we should be able to spend the winter without major difficulties”.

“I think a large part of the planet – including most of Europe and the Americas – is entering the final stages of the pandemic. There will be epidemic outbreaks in the coming months and years, but I don’t expect waves comparable to those we have experienced over the past 18 months. What we are observing is a transition from a wave regime to a more buffered circulation regime, with less strong amplitudes ”estimates Mircea Sofonea.