Covid: borders reopen all over the world

Posted on Nov 3, 2021, 5:28 PMUpdated Nov 3, 2021, 5:50 PM

Little by little, the locks are popping up. Several countries have decided to relax travel restrictions intended to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a year and a half after their implementation and while the health situation is generally tending to improve – with the exception notable in Europe, especially in the East.

Since Monday, Israel, Argentina and Thailand have reopened their doors to vaccinated and tested tourists. Each of these countries had already taken cautious first steps in recent months. Thailand reopened the island of Phuket in July, then other surrounding islands. By allowing access to the whole of its territory, like Singapore shortly before, the country hopes for a gradual recovery of tourism, which represents nearly a fifth of its economy: 10 to 15 million visitors are expected next year. , far from the record of nearly 40 million in 2019.

Argentina, whose 10% of GDP comes from tourism resources, has already reopened its borders to nationals of neighboring countries a month ago. Tourists from all over the world are now welcome, as long as they have anti-Covid insurance. On Monday, the number of flights in Argentine airports had already tripled.

Timid reopening of Australia

As for Israel, it has already been welcoming tourist groups since mid-September. But industry professionals were eagerly awaiting the return of individual travelers. After a record year 2019 with 4.55 million visitors, the Israeli authorities hope to welcome 300,000 this year.

Tourists, on the other hand, will still have to wait to visit Australia. The country reopened its borders on Monday, after abandoning its “zero Covid” strategy which had cut it off from the rest of the world for eighteen months. But only Australian citizens and permanent residents abroad are now allowed to return to the country and reunite with their loved ones. The one million foreign residents in the country are still stranded there.





Closer to home, Algeria has also reopened its maritime borders, which have been closed since March 2020. On Tuesday, a first ferry from the Algeria Ferries company arrived in Marseille with a thousand passengers on board.

Towards a reduced quarantine in Japan

Next week will be marked by another long-awaited reopening: that of the borders of the United States, scheduled for Monday, November 8. Travelers will need to provide proof of vaccination and negative test – except, until the end of the year, those entering by land for a reason deemed essential. The end of the American “travel ban” is particularly watched by European airlines, which use transatlantic links for the majority of their long-haul traffic.

Japan could also loosen the screw in the coming days. According to several national media, Tokyo could announce an easing of travel restrictions that would take effect as early as next week. Foreign visitors on short business trips and Japanese returning from business trips would see their quarantine reduced from 10 to 3 days, subject to conditions.

Foreign students and interns will also be allowed to enter the country again – but still not tourists. The country could also decide soon to issue again visas for long professional stays, according to the newspaper “Nikkei”. It would be a relief for foreign groups who are struggling to bring into the country the executives of their local sectors.

Against the grain, China, the last major country to stick to its “zero Covid” strategy, has restricted travel in recent days in the country, in order to suffocate several epidemic outbreaks. According to local media, Hong Kong is holding talks with Beijing in the hope of reopening their shared border. The external borders remain resolutely closed.